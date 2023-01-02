Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
00 Nation and 9z swap CS:GO snipers
00 Nation and 9z made the trade of their respective CS:GO AWPers official yesterday, days after a report came out. The Brazilian Lucas “nqz” Soares has joined 00 Nation, while the Argentinian Santino “try” Regal returned to 9z. The roster change will allow both players, nqz...
dotesports.com
The top 5 best VALORANT players of 2022
The storylines of the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2022 were breathtaking. From clutch 1-vs-1s to game-winning ultimates, VALORANT fans had hours upon hours of professional matches to soak up this past year. As we prepare for a franchised VCT as well as another extremely competitive season of Game Changers in...
dotesports.com
The signing of HUNDEN doesn’t do justice to Astralis’ legacy in CS:GO
For anyone who started following CS:GO in 2017 onwards, the name Astralis was undoubtedly associated with the word success and the Danish organization absolutely deserves the credit. Spearheaded by stars such as dev1ce and dupreeh, the all-Dane team went on to win four CS:GO Majors between 2017 and 2019, in addition to adding multiple other S-tier trophies to their gallery, while also defining the meta other teams tried to emulate during that time.
dotesports.com
NiP reportedly closing in on signing huge CS:GO prodigy to its main team
Ninjas in Pyjamas has included the current Natus Vincere academy player Daniil “headtr1ck” Valitov on its seven-player lineup for BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first big CS:GO tournament of 2023, according to a report by Dexerto. NiP has reportedly been interested in signing headtr1ck since the...
dotesports.com
How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends
With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Monfils attempts remarkable feat of 9 v one at Roland Garros
Gael Monfils posted a video on his YouTube channel where he attempted to take on nine different players at the same time on the Roland Garros courts. Monfils used the Roland Garros courts in a very unique and creative way. He started off by serving to people individually and playing against them. He then kept adding people until the total reached nine. Despite the task being seemingly impossible, Monfils enjoyed himself on the court resorting to some trick shots during it.
dotesports.com
A longstanding Evil Geniuses CS:GO player might be on the way out from the main team
Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO division could be bidding farewell to one of its longest-standing players on the team. The squad has reportedly not submitted Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 event and is also looking to replace him in the upcoming future, according to Dust2.us’s yesterday’s report.
dotesports.com
Arteezy, EternaLEnVy lessons played key role in TORONTOTOKYO’s growth, Dota 2 pro says
Aleksander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek became one of the biggest Dota 2 stars in the scene when he won The International 10 with Team Spirit in 2021, but he still knows his roots. The Russian powerhouse, who is starting a new chapter with BetBoom after leaving Team Spirit following a...
dotesports.com
League of Legends ranked season 2023 finally has a January start date
While Riot Games revealed the start dates of many of the professional League of Legends tournaments around the world last month, the company had not yet provided insight on the start of the upcoming in-game season. Nearly a week into the new year, a date for the beginning of season 2023 has been given, leaving players just a few days to practice before the descent into ranked madness begins.
dotesports.com
End of the line: Evil Geniuses releases CeRq ahead of 2023 CS:GO season
Evil Geniuses has parted ways with Bulgarian CS:GO AWPer CeRq today, who was one of the longest-standing members of the roster alongside Brehze, confirming multiple reports from earlier this week that suggested he was on the verge of leaving the team. CeRq had been a part of EG since he...
dotesports.com
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
dotesports.com
Florida Mayhem rounds out 2023 Overwatch League roster with veteran support and rookie DPS
West Region teams have finally started to assemble full rosters for the upcoming Overwatch League season, competing with each other to pick up the best free agents left in the ample pool of candidates. After teasing fans for a few weeks by revealing only two blurred names in the background of other announcements, the Florida Mayhem decided to lift the curtain today and reveal its newest additions.
dotesports.com
League players continue to raise complaints against game’s sweeping ARAM changes in Patch 12.22
It’s already been over a month since Riot Games applied the newest changes to League of Legends’ ARAM mode, which has been the staple game mode of casual players since its inception back in 2012. From new terrain to bushes and fast-moving Hexgates, there are plenty of adjustments that need getting used to.
dotesports.com
LCS fans are sure Riot is killing the tournament following Dash’s exit
The faith in the future of LCS, the North American championship of League of Legends, perhaps has never been so low. The fans of the league had already voiced their concern to Riot Games after the organizer changed the matchdays from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday as part of a restructuring in December 2022 and now they’re gutted to learn that desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson, a staple of the LCS’ broadcast, won’t return for 2023, Dash himself confirmed yesterday.
dotesports.com
League Patch 13.1 to buff handful of mage items, underperforming champions
A new year means a new season of League of Legends, complete with a variety of changes aimed at giving players a smooth transition from the preseason into the ranked grind. Riot Phlox, designer on League’s Summoner’s Rift team, provided fans with the Patch 13.1 overview, containing a plethora of changes to many of the game’s systems, including buffs to champions that have either fallen out of or jumped to the front of the meta, as well as some new life breathed into an old favorite. This patch is expected to go live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, alongside the start of the new ranked season.
dotesports.com
The 10 worst League champions in ARAM
Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.
dotesports.com
The LCS broadcast will lose its biggest face in 2023
After quickly becoming one of the most popular faces on the LCS broadcast and competitive League of Legends, desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson will not be returning to the LCS this coming year, he announced today. The 31-year-old said that “the new direction of the LCS...
dotesports.com
Sneaky is now a top-level Dota 2 player after less than 300 games played
Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi recently fell in love with Dota 2. The ex-League of Legends pro started from scratch and learned finer details of the game through a series of funny and unfortunate moments in his ranked Dota 2 matches. Sneaky’s restless efforts paid off, however, and the famous...
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Pokémon Go Larvitar Community Day confirmed as five more Crown Zenith cards surface
Ahoy, Pokémon fans. Another news day is upon us, and it is a cracking one. The first Pokémon Go Community Day Classic of 2023 has been confirmed, and it’s all about Larvitar. If you wanted to kick off the new year by snagging a Shiny version of it, you’re in luck.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends private matches rumored to have a steep minimum player requirement, leaving fans disappointed
Apex Legends fans aren’t too thrilled about a big rumored minimum player requirement for the game’s upcoming private matches feature. Renowned Apex insider Thordan Smash tweeted early this morning that the game’s upcoming Spellbound collection event will allow players to create and join private matches for the first time, as was officially announced by developer Respawn Entertainment yesterday. However, Thordan also shared that private lobbies will reportedly require a minimum of 30 players to start a match, which is as yet unconfirmed. Normal battle royale matches include 60 players either as 20 teams of three in Trios or 30 teams of two in Duos.
Comments / 1