Tulane Rides Wave of Historic Season With NIL Donations
Mardi Gras season is underway in New Orleans, but the Tulane Football Green Wave got the party started early. Tulane wrapped up a historic season with an impressive 11-2 record, a conference championship, and a thrilling come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory against powerhouse USC. The program, which has much fewer financial resources than Power 5 programs, was the only Group of 5 school to make a New Year’s Six appearance this year.
Caleb Williams dejected after USC's Cotton Bowl letdown vs. Tulane football
USC quarterback Caleb Williams had his head down on the bench and could not watch the final minute of Monday's Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane football, after seeing the Trojans squander a 15-point over the final four minutes during a 46-45 finish. The Heisman winner threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough for a team that lost back to back games to end Lincoln Riley's first season after climbing all the way to No. 4 in the polls.
FOX Sports
USC and Tulane: What does the future hold? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt breaks down the Cotton Bowl held between the Tulane Green Wave and USC Trojans. After Tulane’s win, Klatt reveals what this could look like for their future, considering that it takes teams a few years to get on the radar. Now that they are, it’s up to Tulane to capitalize to see what they can do in the coming years, Klatt shares. On the other hand, there’s USC, who crumbled in the fourth quarter and wasted an amazing performance from Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Klatt feels that Lincoln Riley must address either his players, his coaching, or USC’s scheme because if nothing changes, USC will invite the same result next season.
UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List
Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux hires Trosclair as new football coach
Thibodaux High School has a new head football coach. He’s a Thibodaux native who said he’s happy to come back home. The school announced today that Drey Trosclair was hired to replace outgoing coach Chris Dugas, who was relieved from his duties as coach at the end of the 2022 season.
Jett White, nation's No. 4 cornerback in 2025, decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
Harrison’s 20-0 run helps Warriors smash Mater Dei (boys’ basketball)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Harrison – 72 (Malachi McNair 22 points, Shane Sims 14, Terry Hooks 13, Eli Speer 8, Brooks Thomas 8) Mater Dei – 52
NOLA.com
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals
State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
theadvocate.com
Ken Odinet, 20-year legislator from Arabi and longtime engineer, dies at 92
Kenneth Louis Odinet Jr., who represented St. Bernard Parish in the Louisiana Legislature for 20 years, died Friday at his Arabi home. He was 92. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, which causes the thickening and stiffening of lung tissue, the family said. “He was one of the great leaders of...
KTLA.com
Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28
Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
Louisiana’s Feed Your Soul float presented by Louisiana Travel, or the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat, rolled in the 2023 Rose Parade®
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
relix
NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup
NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
