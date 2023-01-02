FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt breaks down the Cotton Bowl held between the Tulane Green Wave and USC Trojans. After Tulane’s win, Klatt reveals what this could look like for their future, considering that it takes teams a few years to get on the radar. Now that they are, it’s up to Tulane to capitalize to see what they can do in the coming years, Klatt shares. On the other hand, there’s USC, who crumbled in the fourth quarter and wasted an amazing performance from Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Klatt feels that Lincoln Riley must address either his players, his coaching, or USC’s scheme because if nothing changes, USC will invite the same result next season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO