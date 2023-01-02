ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckle up for a Buckeye QB Battle

As the Ohio State football season ended last Saturday night, so did the college career of quarterback CJ Stroud. Fans need to get ready for a QB battle. The Ohio State football team not only lost the Peach Bowl last Saturday evening but also its quarterback. C.J. Stroud is expected to leave Columbus following a historic two-season stint as the starter. He will declare for the NFL draft soon and prepare for the combine.
COLUMBUS, OH
The State News, Michigan State University

Ohio State's Kamil Sadlocha makes return to team after directing racial slurs at MSU's Jagger Joshua

Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha has returned to the Buckeyes, a team spokesperson confirmed to The State News just days before Michigan State and Ohio State square off in Columbus. Sadlocha has been away from the team for over a month after Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua announced publicly that an Ohio State player had directed racial slurs toward him in a Nov. 11 game at Munn Ice Arena. A referee overheard the slurs and assessed a 10-minute game misconduct to Sadlocha in the second period. Joshua took to social media 10 days later when a Big Ten...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti

Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 25 Bars in Columbus

Columbus is filled with great places to imbibe on beer, wine and cocktails. From rooftop lounges to underground speakeasies, there’s something to be found to suit everyone’s tastes. Our readers cast their votes each year in our readers survey and for the second year in a row they’ve named Antiques on High as the number one bar in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When could Columbus see snow in January?

ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
COLUMBUS, OH

