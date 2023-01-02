Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Reports: Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti
Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
myfox28columbus.com
Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 25 Bars in Columbus
Columbus is filled with great places to imbibe on beer, wine and cocktails. From rooftop lounges to underground speakeasies, there’s something to be found to suit everyone’s tastes. Our readers cast their votes each year in our readers survey and for the second year in a row they’ve named Antiques on High as the number one bar in Columbus.
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
