Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson On Potential New Four Horsemen, Owning The Trademark
Arn Anderson recently took to the latest episode of his podcast, “Arn,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Anderson talked about a new version of The Horsemen, some versions of the Horsemen not being too good, and owning the trademark. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: The Young Bucks Are Nowhere Close To A New Deal With AEW
AEW Executive Vice Presidents the Young Bucks are far from signing a new deal with the promotion, Dave Meltzer has claimed. Earlier this week, it was reported that talk about AEW wanting to re-sign the Bucks had reached the locker room, but there was no word on whether a deal had been reached.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Reveals Favorite Match Of 2022, Lots Of News On Lashley, Austin, LA Knight, More
WWE Superstar LA Knight is set to appear on today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump.” It was recently announced that Knight will be facing off against Bray Wyatt in a ‘Pitch Black’ match at WWE’s Royal Rumble 2022 pay-per-view event:. The following names...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Is Officially Back With WWE
William Regal is back with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Regal had an opt-out clause in his AEW contract, but AEW President Tony Khan had an option earlier than that, allowing Regal to leave the company early as requested. Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT and work with Triple H again.
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight Doesn’t Know What The Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble Means
LA Knight will be facing Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Knight appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to discuss the match. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Discusses Free Agency, What’s Next For Him
At the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023, Nick Aldis became a free agent. Speaking on “The Universal Wrestling Podcast,” the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion commented on what it’s like to finally be a free agent, what’s next for him, and more. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross: I Received Complaints About Shawn Michaels All The Time In WWE
Shawn Michaels may be one of the most well-respected and level-headed names in wrestling today, but HBK was far from easy to work with just a few decades ago. During the 1990s, Michaels was notoriously difficult to work with and used his influence as part of the Kliq to play politics behind the scenes.
ewrestlingnews.com
Luke Hawx On Playing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin In Young Rock, Austin Giving Him Hope
Luke Hawx, who competes for the NWA regularly, also landed the role of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in NBC’s show “Young Rock.” The show covers the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Speaking to Deadspin, Hawx talked about how he landed the role...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – The Young Bucks & AEW In Contract Talks
The Young Bucks and All Elite Wrestling are in talks for a new deal. According to a report from Fightful Select, the two AEW EVPs recently began talks about signing new contracts with the promotion. As of this writing, there is no word on if pen has been put to paper or if talks are ongoing. For what it’s worth, word of the contract talks has made its way to the locker room.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Hard Kill Pay-Per-View Is Officially Sold Out
Impact Wrestling’s inaugural pay-per-view of 2023, Hard to Kill takes place on January 13th at the Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The Anthem-owned promotion officially announced on Tuesday afternoon that the pay-per-view is completely sold out. Tickets for the post-show tapings are still available as of this writing. Impact’s Twitter account posted the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Date & Location Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has announced the date and venue for Battle of the Belts VI via their website. The sixth edition of the quarterly special on TNT is scheduled for April 7 and will emanate from the Ryan Centre in Kingston, Rhode Island. The show will be part of a live episode of AEW Rampage, airing immediately after Rampage goes off the air.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shotzi Is Looking Forward To KAIRI & Mercedes Mone Match
Count Shotzi among the number of folks who are looking forward to the upcoming IWGP Women’s Championship match. Mercedes Mone will make her in-ring debut for New Japan when she challenges KAIRI for the title. Shotzi wrote: “Cant wait for the banger @MercedesVarnado and @KAIRI_official is about to give....
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Notes: Regal To Be At SmackDown, Sami’s Honorary Uce Shirt
A couple of WWE news items to pass along for the evening:. PWInsider reports that William Regal will be working backstage at SmackDown tomorrow night. This week’s episode will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the condition of his release from AEW, Regal will not be appearing onscreen. His involvement in tomorrow night’s show will be part of his new role since returning to work for WWE earlier this week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. – Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Mone’ (Sasha Banks) Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Store, New Day Note, More
Mercedes Mone’, formerly WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, has officially launched a Pro Wrestling Tees store. You can find a link to her page in the tweet below:. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took to Twitter today to explain why The New Day went to NXT. He wrote,. “The New Day...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Comments On A Possible Royal Rumble Or WrestleMania Appearance
Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on the “A2theK Wrestling Show” where the Hall of Famer discussed many topics related to his career. One subject touched upon was whether fans could expect to see Angle at this month’s Royal Rumble and April’s WrestleMania pay-per-view events.
