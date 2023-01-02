A husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. Robert Walton Brown passed away in his sleep on the evening of May 16, 2022, at the age of 84. Robert, known Bob to most friends, was born on April 30, 1938, in Mineola, New York to Muriel Skinner of New York and Bertram Brown of Montana. Robert attended the New York Military Academy 1953-1956. After graduating from the Military Academy, he attended Lafayette College 1956-1958 followed by the University of Arizona from 1960-1962. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1962 and served through 1964 as a Communication Center Specialist in Washington D.C. He had the privilege of representing the Army as a member of their basketball team. He loved to play basketball. I can remember the sneaker squeaks from when I was a little watching him play at the SBHS Gym. During the Army Bob also attended George Washington University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1964. After receiving his Bachelors degree, Bob travelled through many countries in Europe with his soon to be wife Nina Hill of Tucson Arizona. He held teaching residences in Greece and Morocco. Bob and Nina moved together to Santa Barbara, CA in 1967 for Bob to attend the Master’s of English program at UCSB. They married in 1967 at the Santa Barbara Court House. They made their life in SB and raised their family together. Robert is survived by his wife Nina Hill Brown, son Jonathan Brown, daughter Dricka Brown Thobois, son in law Gregory Thobois, and two grandchildren Dylan Robert and Gabriel Frederick. My Dad loved his family, the English language, literature, grammar, philosophy, music and poetry. He was a poet at heart and will be truly missed.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO