Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez
Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez was born on September 2, 1935, in San Francisco, to Dorothy Helene Beaufort and Thomas Joseph Shortall. She died on December 25, 2022, at the Mariposa at Ellwood Shores community in Goleta, CA. Patricia grew up in the Bay Area of northern California, in San Francisco...
Paul Erik Jorgensen
Paul Erik Jorgensen was born in Fredericia, Denmark on March 25, 1944 bringing light to his parents in a dark time near the end of World War II. His parents, Ulla and Erik Jorgensen, immigrated to the United States in 1947 with their 3-year-old son, Paul. Living first in Wisconsin where Marilynn was born in 1950 and then Kenny in 1955 completed the family. A family vacation to California in 1957 exposed the Jorgensen family to an environment that stimulated them to advance their dreams! The Jorgensen family of 5 found joy in Santa Barbara and many members have remained in this lovely community.
Raymond Leonard Pierce
Raymond Leonard Pierce, age 66, of Santa Barbara, CA. Passed away on December 24, 2022, after a seven-year battle with sarcoma cancer. Ray was born on October 2, 1956, in Los Angeles, CA. Ray had two passions in his life. His family and playing music, he was the bass player...
Catalina Belen Unzueta
On Christmas afternoon, in the comfort of home, encircled by family, Catalina Belen Unzueta passed from our world to Heaven. Catalina, Belen to family, Cathy to a special few, was born on November 15, 1938, in El Paso, Texas. When Catalina was five, her mother, Consuelo, moved the family to Los Angeles, and then to Santa Barbara. Catalina graduated from Santa Barbara High School, and went on to attend Santa Barbara City College. Catalina’s brother, John, introduced her to his good friend, Martin Unzueta, who became the love of her life. Catalina and Martin shared many of the same interests, if sometimes in different ways; when it came to music, our Mom loved to dance, Dad doesn’t, he loves to sing and she was so happy to see him get up and join a Mariachi. Ambitious, and willing to step beyond some of the social confines of those years, Catalina went into banking, working originally for Bank of America and then switching to Crocker Bank. United by their Catholic faith and an abiding love for God, their commitment to family, a deeply rooted work ethic, and a love of travel, Catalina and Martin began planning their future and were married, the first time, in a civil ceremony on October 1, 1960, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Samuel Noble Harris Jr.
Samuel Noble Harris Jr., 76, of Santa Barbara, CA died December 2, 2022. “Big Sam” passed away from a battle with dementia and is survived by his wife Char Lockerbie Harris and two daughters Sunny Harris Bandy and Lindsay Harris Cooney. He is also survived by his five grandchildren – Kaylin Cooney (17), Kealakai Bandy (16), Rosie Cooney (15), Alohileimomi Bandy (13), Griffin Cooney (11), son in-laws Tim Cooney and Trey Bandy, sister Mahealani Harris, nephew Bret Shellabarger, niece Kalei Shellabarger Owens as well as much family in Hawaii and the Southern California area.
Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Homes Ordered to Evacuate Ahead of Significant Storm
[Update: January 5, 2023] All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Thomas, Alisal, and Cave fire burn areas in Santa Barbara County as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, following the major storm that began Wednesday evening. For the latest story, click here. [Original Story] A major storm sweeping through Santa...
Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County
Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Robert Walton Brown
A husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. Robert Walton Brown passed away in his sleep on the evening of May 16, 2022, at the age of 84. Robert, known Bob to most friends, was born on April 30, 1938, in Mineola, New York to Muriel Skinner of New York and Bertram Brown of Montana. Robert attended the New York Military Academy 1953-1956. After graduating from the Military Academy, he attended Lafayette College 1956-1958 followed by the University of Arizona from 1960-1962. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1962 and served through 1964 as a Communication Center Specialist in Washington D.C. He had the privilege of representing the Army as a member of their basketball team. He loved to play basketball. I can remember the sneaker squeaks from when I was a little watching him play at the SBHS Gym. During the Army Bob also attended George Washington University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1964. After receiving his Bachelors degree, Bob travelled through many countries in Europe with his soon to be wife Nina Hill of Tucson Arizona. He held teaching residences in Greece and Morocco. Bob and Nina moved together to Santa Barbara, CA in 1967 for Bob to attend the Master’s of English program at UCSB. They married in 1967 at the Santa Barbara Court House. They made their life in SB and raised their family together. Robert is survived by his wife Nina Hill Brown, son Jonathan Brown, daughter Dricka Brown Thobois, son in law Gregory Thobois, and two grandchildren Dylan Robert and Gabriel Frederick. My Dad loved his family, the English language, literature, grammar, philosophy, music and poetry. He was a poet at heart and will be truly missed.
2023 Cultural Arts Grant Winners Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin this January. For more information, go to sbac.ca.gov/grants.
Santa Barbara County Orders Mandatory Evacuations for Recent Burn Scar Areas
See “Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Homes Ordered to Evacuate Ahead of Significant Storm” for the latest information on the storm and evacuation efforts. [Update 3 p.m.] Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for three burn scar areas in southern Santa Barbara County due to the possibility of potential flooding and debris flows, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown announced during a Wednesday press conference.
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Elects New Leaders for 2023
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne was unanimously chosen to serve as 2023 Chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors and Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino as Vice-Chair. County Supervisor Laura Capps, Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti, and Buellton Mayor Dave King join the board as new members. The Board also approved their regular meeting schedule through December 2023.
Spiritual Reflections on the Debris Flow
Shortly after 3 a.m. on January 9, 2018, an intense downpour fell on the foothills above Montecito, where just a month before, the Thomas Fire had incinerated the native vegetation, creating a geological force most of us had never witnessed: a “debris flow.”. Defined as “a fast-moving mass of...
Dr. Mary Dwyer Appointed Interim President and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Dr. Mary Dwyer, a former college professor and administrator who led the renowned Institute for the International Education of Students through a period of extraordinary growth, has been appointed interim president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective January 1. She succeeds Barbara Robertson, who recently announced her retirement following 22 years of service to the organization. A search for a long-term successor to Ms. Robertson will commence immediately.
The ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Poodle Riffs on 2022
BEATING DEAD HORSES: Back when I still harbored entrepreneurial delusions, I thought I’d try my hand at cornering the market on nihilism. I hadn’t figured out what I’d make, exactly, but I knew what my corporate slogan would be. “Nothing Can Be Done.” Stark. Simple. Defiantly defeatist. What better way to launch a new business empire? If nothing else, I figured it would shut up Nike’s nose-to-the-grindstone optimism of “Just Do It.”
Major Storm to Impact Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – A significant storm is expected in Santa Barbara County Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected across the County. The National Weather Service has issued...
Santa Barbara County Evacuation Areas to Be Announced at Wednesday-Afternoon Press Conference
[Update 2:48 p.m.] A livestream of Wednesday’s press conference can be found on the Santa Barbara County Facebook page. This is also live on cable Ch. 20 and will momentarily be live on CSBTV’s YouTube in higher quality. [Original story] Santa Barbara County officials will be announcing evacuation...
Start the Year in a Good Headspace
Happy New Year, Santa Barbara! As we move into 2023 with anticipation and eyes wide open, ready to take on anything and everything as a community. I want us to pause and reflect on the accomplishments of 2022. Looking back through your camera roll for the last year is a fun exercise to realize all the amazing things you did and went through in 2022. Pause to look around, to be grateful for each other and where we live in this thriving and beautiful community. This helps put things into perspective as we look forward to tackling the next year together as many parts to a whole.
Coping Skills During 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary Reactions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions. Only a few days away from the 5-year anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow, there are painful memories and emotions which may arise for many in our community. While this is a time to recognize all that has been accomplished and how far we have come as a community, it is important to acknowledge that emotional, physical and spiritual rebuilding still continues on various levels for many.
‘Abstract X’ at Santa Barbara Tennis Club
The Abstract 10 — an ever-evolving group of artists who specialize in using the visual vocabulary of form, color, shape, and line to go beyond representational art — have a new show on view at Santa Barbara Tennis Club from January 7 through March 1, with an artists’ reception on Friday, January 13, from 4:30-6 p.m.
National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara and S.L.O. Counties
[Update: Jan. 3, 2023, 8 p.m.] To the information that a significant storm will hit Santa Barbara County on January 4 and 5, this evening the county added an advisory for residents of the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire burn scars: “If you live in a burn scar area and are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your home, leave the area before rain starts. Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave.”
