On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens), but Lucius drove to the net and knocked in the rebound. "'Hutty' got the puck, came in and shot it, it kind of hit off the goalie's pad and hit the post," Lucius said. "Luckily I was there, kind of grabbed it, their player was coming in from my left side, pulled it quickly and shot it in on my backhand."
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Capture Gold Medal with Team Canada
The three Canadian defensemen helped Team Canada repeat as gold medalists in the 2023 World Junior Championship. After sending the game into overtime, three of the Blackhawks defensive prospects helped Team Canada claim the gold medal after a 3-2 thriller against Team Czechia. Victor Stjernborg and Team Sweden competed for the bronze medal but failed to take back the lead after losing to Team USA.
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Activated Off IR
Cal Clutterbuck has missed eight games with an upper-body injury. Cal Clutterbuck was activated off IR on Thursday evening. That's a positive step for Clutterbuck, who was officially called a game-time decision against the Edmonton Oilers by Head Coach Lane Lambert on Thursday morning. Clutterbuck has missed eight games with...
SAY WHAT - 'USE THAT EMOTION'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Jets. "It's a frustrating loss. I thought at times we were the better team for the most part, I thought. We had chances, o-zone time. They also had their looks. They're a really good rush team, we knew that going into the game. We talked about it before, too, how they like to find F3 in the slot and they did that a few times. It was a tight game. Came all the way down to the end. It's frustrating. We've got to find a way to win this game. It's another one that we let go of or didn't find a way to win. This one and Edmonton - two games we feel we should have won and could have won. We find a way to lose instead."
MTL@NSH: What you need to know
NASHVILLE - The Habs are looking to start 2023 on the right foot and end a five-game losing streak in the Music City when they take on the Predators on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens took a brutal beating on New...
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
During the life of Washington's current six-game road winning streak, it has outscored its foes by a combined total of 26-10. When Washington established the six-game mark in 1984, it did so in its final six road games of the 1983-84 season, and the feat was achieved over six separate road trips. The first of the six wins came in Hartford on Feb. 26, 1984 in the finale of a seven-game trip, and each of the next five wins came in one-game journeys, culminating in a 4-1 win over the Flyers in Philly in the final game of the regular season. The Caps outscored the opposition by a combined total of 21-11 in those games.
NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Shesterkin among 11 1st-time picks
Fan vote to select remaining 3 players per division runs through Jan. 17. Igor Shesterkin, Jason Robertson and Matty Beniers were among 11 first-time selections for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Preds Prospects Ufko, Matier to Face Off at World Juniors Semifinal Game
Semifinal Contest Between Team USA and Team Canada Set for 5:30 p.m. CT on NHL Network. Two Nashville Predators fourth-round picks will go head to head this evening for a spot in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal Game on Thursday. Defensemen Jack Matier of Team Canada and...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Toronto
A strong second period propels Kraken to first franchise win over Maple Leafs. And then there were five. Going into this season, there were eight other teams the Kraken had yet to register a win against, now with wins over St. Louis, Edmonton, and finally Toronto the list is dwindling quickly.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 2
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers were finally able to solve Ilya Sorokin on Thursday night. The Oilers got a slight bit of revenge against a goaltender that robbed them of a result a little over a month ago, with a 4-2 victory over the Islanders at Rogers Place. The New York goaltender had stopped all 49 Oilers shots back on Nov. 23 for the shutout victory, but Edmonton found a way to get four behind him on the evening, with Leon Draisaitl, Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman doing the damage.
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (20-12-4) at Maple Leafs (23-8-7) | 4 p.m.
Kraken can look to strategy of play in second period of big Edmonton win as blueprint for slowing Toronto, which has a plus-30 goal differential. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: How to Slow Down Toronto Attack. TORONTO - Toronto has scored 130...
Penguins wear special helmet decals in honor of Letang's late father
Teammates support defenseman who remains in Montreal with family. The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Kris Letang's late father in a touching way on Thursday. The Penguins wore the initials "CF" on the back of their helmets in memory of the veteran defenseman's father, Claude Fouquet, during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Recap: Preds Spoil Pacioretty's Hurricanes Debut
RALEIGH, NC. - The Nashville Predators played spoiler in Max Pacioretty's Carolina Hurricanes debut Thursday, taking a 5-3 win at PNC Arena. Just 149 days after suffering the Achilles tear, Pacioretty joined the lineup after Stefan Noesen suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday night in New York. Skating alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Derek Stepan, the line played a role in the Canes coming out of the gate with a hot start.
