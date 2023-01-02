ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period and the Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Frederic put in the go-ahead goal at 10:36 when he redirected Brandon Carlo’s shot from the point. The Boston center then quickly picked up his career-high ninth goal of the season at 11:10 when he beat Los Angeles goaltender Pheonix Copley with a backhand in front. David Pastrnak also had two goals and leads the Bruins with 27 on the season. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and Charlie McAvoy added two assists for the Bruins, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games and have an NHL-best 64 points. Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots and beat Copley in the first NHL matchup of goalies born in Alaska. Swayman is from Anchorage while Copley hails from North Pole, Alaska.
New York Post

‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 108: Jimmy Vesey’s Contract Extension Was a No-Brainer for Rangers

Sometimes you just need a little puck luck. Many of the bounces are finally going the Rangers way. This team is rolling to open up 2023. They snapped the Hurricanes 11-game win streak Tuesday and beat the Canadiens on Thursday. They are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games. On Wednesday morning, they announced they signed winger Jimmy Vesey to a two-year contract extension worth $800,000 a year. What a bargain. To talk about the win Tuesday, where the team stands and the Vesey extension, we bring you a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Mollie...
The Associated Press

Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Avalanche 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller also scored for the Canucks. They snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 17-18-3. Collin Delia stopped 29 shots for Vancouver. Elias Pettersson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had two assists. Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 39 saves. The defending champion Avalanche are 0-4-1 in their last five to fall to 19-15-3.
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 137: Should Giants Start or Sit Key Starters in Philly Sunday?

To play or to not play? That is the question. The result of Sunday’s game means absolutely nothing on paper for the Giants. They are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC and are set to play whoever ends up being the No. 3 seed. Winning against the Eagles in Philadelphia could knock them out of winning the NFC East and demote them to the first wild-card spot. It could help their confidence heading into the playoffs. But at what risk? Do you risk one of your key players getting hurt and missing a playoff game? On a new episode...
