Tulane's miraculous Cotton Bowl win over USC sent college football fans into a frenzy

The Tulane Green Wave finished last season with a 2-10 record. So, it was only fitting for them to finish off the biggest turnaround in FBS history with the unlikeliest of comeback wins.

The Green Wave overcame a late 15-point deficit to defeat 10th-ranked USC in the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. But it was the final drive that had the college football world going wild.

Tulane was able to get right back in the game after a quick touchdown, a botched USC return (leading to a safety) and then a gutsy go-ahead touchdown drive led by quarterback Michael Pratt. And because nothing about this game was simple, the winning touchdown was initially ruled incomplete despite the official’s excellent view of the play.

Here’s another look at Alex Bauman’s catch with the ball never hitting the turf.

Tulane coach Willie Fritz was almost at a loss for words after the game, and we can’t blame him. As easy as it would have been for Tulane to buckle once USC pulled ahead, the Green Wave didn’t give up. They gave fans one of the more memorable games of a crazy bowl season in the process.

