The 23 best photos of the breathtaking 2023 NHL Winter Classic in Boston

Unlike last year, the 2023 NHL Winter Classic did not come close to breaking the record for the coldest outdoor game in league history. In fact, it was a balmy 50 degrees at Fenway Park as fans took in the latest outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

For some, the NHL’s outdoor games have become rote, as their uniqueness has faded somewhat since the league began this new year tradition way back in 2008. Even though it may not be the must-see event it once was, the Winter Classic still remains a feast for the eyes with its distinctive aesthetic and gorgeous views.

Monday’s game saw the Bruins best the Penguins 2-1 off the back of Jake DeBrusk’s pair of goals. Though this matchup was between two competitive teams in the Eastern Conference, it was no surprise to see the surging Bruins come out on top.

Here are the 23 best photos of another picturesque NHL Winter Classic.

Gallery