ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The 23 best photos of the breathtaking 2023 NHL Winter Classic in Boston

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5kSw_0k1OsjKO00

Unlike last year, the 2023 NHL Winter Classic did not come close to breaking the record for the coldest outdoor game in league history. In fact, it was a balmy 50 degrees at Fenway Park as fans took in the latest outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

For some, the NHL’s outdoor games have become rote, as their uniqueness has faded somewhat since the league began this new year tradition way back in 2008. Even though it may not be the must-see event it once was, the Winter Classic still remains a feast for the eyes with its distinctive aesthetic and gorgeous views.

Monday’s game saw the Bruins best the Penguins 2-1 off the back of Jake DeBrusk’s pair of goals. Though this matchup was between two competitive teams in the Eastern Conference, it was no surprise to see the surging Bruins come out on top.

Here are the 23 best photos of another picturesque NHL Winter Classic.

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXRnf_0k1OsjKO00
© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is wrong with Malcolm Brogdon with the Boston Celtics this season?

The biggest move of the 2022 NBA offseason was supposed to be the Boston Celtics‘ trade with the Indiana Pacers for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, but the Virginia alum has struggled for much of the season to have the sort of impact Boston fans expected from him — and even saw some of earlier in the season. What is wrong with Brogdon with the Celtics this season?
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NBC Sports

How prospects Bystedt, Gaudreau have fared at World Juniors

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks have two prospects...
SAN JOSE, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL announces Bills-Bengals won't be resumed, AFC playoff seeding scenarios

The NFL has revealed its plans for AFC playoff seeding in the wake of the tragic event that took place during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday night. Firstly, the NFL has confirmed that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. Secondly, the league will consider a neutral site for the AFC Championship Game under certain conditions. Here is the NFL’s full press release:
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy