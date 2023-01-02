ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Guardian studio teases next game reveal

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything from GenDesign, the studio behind The Last Guardian, regarding upcoming projects – though substantial updates are seemingly coming soon.

On Saturday, GenDesign posted a statement suggesting that we might see the studio’s next game sometime in 2023 (thanks, VGC).

“It’s finally a year where we can deliver a lot of topics to everyone,” reads the message on Twitter. “We are doing our best, so please look forward to it. Thank you for your continued support [throughout] the year.”

It’s not much to go on, but this is unquestionably the biggest teaser from GenDesign in recent years. Back in 2022, the studio entered a publishing deal with Fortnite creator Epic Games – likely over whatever title GenDesign is teasing here. That’s just us speculating, mind you.

Many of GenDesign’s employees are former Team Ico staff, the developer responsible for PS2 classics like Ico and Shadow of the Colossus. Most notably, Fumito Ueda, director of the titles mentioned above, and The Last Guardian.

Back in 2018, Ueda told Japanese games publication Famitsu that GenDesign’s next project will be massive.

“What we’re making now doesn’t feel like an indie game. We’re ultimately aiming for something on the scale of Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian,” Ueda said via Gematsu. “This will be a completely new title, not a sequel.”

Whatever this game is, it has a lot of pre-release hype already.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

