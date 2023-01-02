1/2/23 LSU, Austin Burton, Brian Brohm

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com
Report: Another LSU Staffer To Join Deion Sanders At Colorado
LSU defensive line analyst Patrick Hill is expected to join Colorado's staff as defensive tackles coach under new head coach Deion Sanders. Hill is the second LSU staffer to move on to Colorado as former Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips just recently took the same position on Sanders' staff in December. Per On3:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jay Bramblett, LSU punter, announces plans for 2023 season
Jay Bramblett, who had a solid season as LSU’s punter with an average of 44.51 yards per punt, has announced his plans for next season. His best game came against Tennessee when he averaged 54 yards per punt, but he also averaged 51.50 in the Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari direct with players after 74-71 win over LSU
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari breathed a sigh of relief and was direct with his players following Tuesday's 74-71 win over LSU. The Wildcats held off a Tigers' scoring run in the final two minutes to prevail following a missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. "I felt good all...
Top 2024 point guard Labaron Philon continues high-scoring surge for Baker
Labaron Philon’s play this year has surprised even Baker High basketball coach David Armstrong. “I don’t know that I would have guessed Labaron would have averaged close to 40 points a game once the season started, but he has taken on a really great leadership role for us,” Armstrong said this week in an interview on Mobile’s Sports Talk 99.5 FM. “We’ve been really banged up for most of this year. We’ve battled sickness. We’ve battled all kinds of different things. We’ve only played with everyone written down in the scorebook once all year long, so he has had to take the load of the scoring for us in the bulk of our games.”
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: Citrus creates juicy QB race
Sheesh, but isn’t that the way it always happens?. You plan the big trip, spend all that money to take the kids to Disney World, and then all the little munchkins want to do is jump up and down on tacky couches and make snow angels in a big pile of dusty Cheez-It.
theadvocate.com
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’
A 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge will be starring in the 27th season of 'The Bachelor.'
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LSU Reveille
'It's not being taken seriously': Students frustrated by lack of handicapped parking around campus
Jaren St. Clair’s doctors told him he wouldn’t be able to walk long distances or climb stairs for some time following his two knee surgeries. The finance freshman secured a handicap tag for the fall semester and quickly realized how difficult it was to find available accessible parking on LSU’s campus.
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
brproud.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
West Side Journal
Funeral arrangements finalized for Caroline Gill
Funeral arrangements are set for one of the Brusly High teens killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been identified as suspects in a vehicle burglary and shooting in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, that left one person injured. On January 4, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish 2022 Year in Review
A look back at the top news stories on 2022 in Iberville Parish. Friends and colleagues gathered Dec. 30, 2021, in front of the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse to unveil a bronze statue of Catherine “Kitty” Kimball, the retired Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The statue...
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
wbrz.com
Pimanyoli's Smokehouse shuts down
BATON ROUGE – Pimanyoli’s Smokehouse on Airline Highway has closed its doors. In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page posted Wednesday afternoon, owner Yolanda "Yoli" Perrilloux wrote that the last two years have been "painstakingly horrific." "I’ve witnessed small businesses and specifically local 'mom and pop'...
