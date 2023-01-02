ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutch Post

Kansas man charged in Christmas week double-murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a violent, fatal crime spree made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson, 39 of Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens

Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart said on Wednesday that customers who had been taxed twice are eligible for a refund. The issue occurred as Kansas’ lower sales tax on groceries went into effect at the beginning of the year. The retailer issued the following statement regarding the mistake:. “On...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals

I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
