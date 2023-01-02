Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
Kansas man charged in Christmas week double-murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a violent, fatal crime spree made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson, 39 of Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks witness statements in Roller City incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for witnesses to come forward regarding an altercation between two teenagers and two off-duty Wichita police officers. The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve at Roller City in south Wichita. The sheriff’s office said leaders with the...
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
Wichita police looking for shoplifter accused of stealing thousands worth of products
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help in their search for a shoplifter suspected of stealing $17,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty. The thefts took place at the Ulta Beauty location at 8100 E. Kellogg and occurred from June to October 2022. If you recognize...
Shooting in north Wichita leaves 2 men injured; police investigating, official says
One of the men walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
Butler County sheriff says ignore text about phone being seized
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says unless you have something you want to confess to detectives, you can ignore a text message that claims to be from the sheriff's office telling you that your device has been seized.
Kansas man charged after teen girl, man shot over a dozen times
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man accused in a shooting that critically injured a teen girl and a man made a first appearance in court Dec. 30. Tmori Wright, 24 of Wichita, is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens
Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
Man in custody after three Wichita school students kidnapped over two days, police say
Police say he kidnapped a girl walking home Wednesday from Curtis Middle School and a boy and girl walking to Clark Elementary School on Thursday.
Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart said on Wednesday that customers who had been taxed twice are eligible for a refund. The issue occurred as Kansas’ lower sales tax on groceries went into effect at the beginning of the year. The retailer issued the following statement regarding the mistake:. “On...
Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
Mother of 15-year-old involved in NYE altercation with Wichita police addresses city
Mayor Brandon Whipple held an impromptu public forum during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the altercation that took place at Roller City on New Year’s Eve.
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals
I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business
Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
