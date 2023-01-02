Read full article on original website
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weather
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas pays $10,000 to settle lawsuit filed by inmate stabbed by white supremacists
TOPEKA — State legislators and the governor approved a $10,000 settlement of a lawsuit filed by a former Kansas prison inmate stabbed repeatedly by white supremacists when placed in the general population at El Dorado Correctional Facility despite known threats to his safety. Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders of...
Kansas man charged in Christmas week double-murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a violent, fatal crime spree made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson, 39 of Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KWCH.com
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday believed to be linked to two sexual assault cases involving elementary and middle school-aged children. Police said around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a young teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a biracial male driving a blue vehicle...
3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
Sheriff’s office wants to speak with people who saw fight with Wichita police and teens
Part of the fight was caught on a cellphone. The video has been widely shared.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks witness statements in Roller City incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for witnesses to come forward regarding an altercation between two teenagers and two off-duty Wichita police officers. The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve at Roller City in south Wichita. The sheriff’s office said leaders with the...
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office now investigating disturbance at Wichita skating rink
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a disturbance at a south Wichita skating rink that led to the arrests of two teenagers and accusations of excessive force against two off-duty police officers who were providing security. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on charges...
KAKE TV
Wichita police looking for shoplifter accused of stealing thousands worth of products
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help in their search for a shoplifter suspected of stealing $17,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty. The thefts took place at the Ulta Beauty location at 8100 E. Kellogg and occurred from June to October 2022. If you recognize...
Shooting in north Wichita leaves 2 men injured; police investigating, official says
One of the men walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
Butler County sheriff says ignore text about phone being seized
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says unless you have something you want to confess to detectives, you can ignore a text message that claims to be from the sheriff's office telling you that your device has been seized.
Kansas man charged after teen girl, man shot over a dozen times
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man accused in a shooting that critically injured a teen girl and a man made a first appearance in court Dec. 30. Tmori Wright, 24 of Wichita, is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Wichita police chief reviewing body camera policy following incident
Wichita's police chief says he is reviewing the department's body camera policy, among others, following an incident that occurred on New Year's Eve.
kfdi.com
Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens
Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
Wichita man charged in fatal December shooting
A Wichita man has been charged in a fatal multiple shooting. Kenneth Jackson, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people.
Teens booked into JIAC after fight with Wichita Police officers
The incident took place just before 7 p.m. Saturday at Roller City, in the 3200 block of S. Meridian. Officers working there were asked by the business to remove a 15-year-old girl who threatened staff.
Man in custody after three Wichita school students kidnapped over two days, police say
Police say he kidnapped a girl walking home Wednesday from Curtis Middle School and a boy and girl walking to Clark Elementary School on Thursday.
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
KWCH.com
Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
