ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addis, LA

Teens hit, killed as police chased accused car thief, Louisiana cops say. Officer charged

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhppo_0k1OfYAy00

Two Louisiana teens were killed when a high-speed police pursuit ended in a crash, authorities told multiple outlets. Now, an officer is facing charges.

Addis Police Department officer David Cauthron , 42, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 1, on two counts of negligent homicide after officials said he hit and killed Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, in Brusly on Saturday, Dec. 31, WBRZ reported, citing the District Attorney’s Office for West Baton Rouge.

Cauthron was booked into jail and remains held on a $100,000 bond as of Monday, Jan. 2, WAFB and online records show.

The officer was assisting Baton Rouge police in chasing a stolen vehicle on New Year’s Eve when he T-boned a car that turned onto state Highway 1, police told WVLA-TV. Dunn and Gill were killed, and a back seat passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition, WAFB reported.

Both girls were students at Brusly High School, where they were cheerleaders.

“As we mourn the tragic deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill please keep their families, friends, and the BHS community in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement posted on the team’s Facebook page says. “Their enthusiasm and bright smiles will be missed more than can be imagined.”

A candlelight vigil for the teens will be held Monday, Jan. 2, on the school football field.

Witnesses said Cauthron ran a red light before plowing into the teens’ car at more than 85 mph, according to WBRZ.

“That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence,” District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.

The chase started in Baton Rouge where Tyquel Zanders, 24, was accused of breaking into a home and stealing a car , The Advocate reported, citing police. Officers tried to pull him over but said he fled, leading them on a chase though multiple parishes.

At one point, authorities said Zanders topped speeds of 110 mph on Interstate 10 before he crossed the Mississippi River Bridge into West Baton Rouge, according to the newspaper. Cauthron joined the pursuit as Baton Rouge police chased Zanders through Brusly, where he struck a car carrying the two teens, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Addis Police Department on Jan. 2 and was awaiting a response.

“The Addis PD is deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred,” the department wrote in a statement on its Facebook page. “We wish to offer our sincere condolences to the Dunn and Gill families.”

Zanders was arrested and charged with multiple counts including manslaughter and home invasion, according to The Advocate. The crash involving Cauthron remains under investigation.

Brusly is less than 10 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

EMT killed when ambulance collides with truck in ‘very dense fog,’ Louisiana cops say

10-year-old leads cops on chase with younger brother in SUV, Pennsylvania police say

Motorcyclist killed in crash was fugitive who had escaped prison, Georgia troopers say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Armed robbers followed victim off bus in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Central police say stolen vehicle was left running during chase

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Central Police Department recovered two vehicles that were reported missing from different cities in Louisiana within hours of each other. According to CPD, while investigating a separate incident, an officer found a parked vehicle without a license plate in the...
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says

Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
wbrz.com

Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours later in Baker

BATON ROUGE - Family members say a child with special needs was never dropped off at school after a bus driver failed to realize the boy was left alone on her bus. The boy's great grandmother, Pleasant Herbert, told WBRZ that the 5-year-old, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, was found in Baker. She said the child's usual bus got stuck in mud at Capitol Middle School, and students had to move to a different bus with another driver to get to school.
BAKER, LA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
8K+
Followers
135
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy