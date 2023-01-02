Teens hit, killed as police chased accused car thief, Louisiana cops say. Officer charged

Two Louisiana teens were killed when a high-speed police pursuit ended in a crash, authorities told multiple outlets. Now, an officer is facing charges.

Addis Police Department officer David Cauthron , 42, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 1, on two counts of negligent homicide after officials said he hit and killed Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, in Brusly on Saturday, Dec. 31, WBRZ reported, citing the District Attorney’s Office for West Baton Rouge.

Cauthron was booked into jail and remains held on a $100,000 bond as of Monday, Jan. 2, WAFB and online records show.

The officer was assisting Baton Rouge police in chasing a stolen vehicle on New Year’s Eve when he T-boned a car that turned onto state Highway 1, police told WVLA-TV. Dunn and Gill were killed, and a back seat passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition, WAFB reported.

Both girls were students at Brusly High School, where they were cheerleaders.

“As we mourn the tragic deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill please keep their families, friends, and the BHS community in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement posted on the team’s Facebook page says. “Their enthusiasm and bright smiles will be missed more than can be imagined.”

A candlelight vigil for the teens will be held Monday, Jan. 2, on the school football field.

Witnesses said Cauthron ran a red light before plowing into the teens’ car at more than 85 mph, according to WBRZ.

“That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence,” District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.

The chase started in Baton Rouge where Tyquel Zanders, 24, was accused of breaking into a home and stealing a car , The Advocate reported, citing police. Officers tried to pull him over but said he fled, leading them on a chase though multiple parishes.

At one point, authorities said Zanders topped speeds of 110 mph on Interstate 10 before he crossed the Mississippi River Bridge into West Baton Rouge, according to the newspaper. Cauthron joined the pursuit as Baton Rouge police chased Zanders through Brusly, where he struck a car carrying the two teens, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Addis Police Department on Jan. 2 and was awaiting a response.

“The Addis PD is deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred,” the department wrote in a statement on its Facebook page. “We wish to offer our sincere condolences to the Dunn and Gill families.”

Zanders was arrested and charged with multiple counts including manslaughter and home invasion, according to The Advocate. The crash involving Cauthron remains under investigation.

Brusly is less than 10 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

