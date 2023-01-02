ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ClutchPoints

USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school

Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
IDA, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Drey Trosclair becomes Thibodaux head football coach

Thibodaux High School announced Wednesday that Drey Trosclair is the school’s new head football coach. Trosclair, who replaces Chris Dugas, coached at Plaquemine this year and led the Green Devils to a 9-2 record. Plaquemine fell to West Feliciana, 43-22 in the regular season finale for the district championship and lost to Jennings in the first round of the state playoffs this year, 28-25.
THIBODAUX, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Chalmette rolls part Kenner Discovery in boys play

Chalmette defeated Kenner Discovery 61-25 at home Wednesday night. The Owls led 21-7 after one quarter and 41-18 at halftime. It was 55-21 going to the fourth quarter. Jaden Celestine led Chalmette with 19 points and seven rebounds while Bryan Major had 12 points and Jaycen Celestine finished with nine points and six rebounds.
CHALMETTE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Basketball: Mandeville girls, Bonnabel and South Plaquemines boys score impressive wins Tuesday

The Mandeville girls stayed red hot Tuesday, whipping Hammond 64-32 at home for their 10th straight victory. Freshman Alanna Benoit led three players in double figures with 17 points, adding seven rebounds and eight steals. Junior Hannah Benoit scored 16 points with nine rebounds and three steals while fellow junior Saleigh Berry had 12 points with five rebounds and three steals for the Skippers.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses laid to rest

A beloved New Orleans comedian who was shot and killed outside of the Rouses in the CBD just before Christmas was laid to rest Thursday. Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell's funeral services were held Thursday at 11 a.m. He was buried at Holt Cemetery and a second line was also held in his honor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof

While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in New Orleans metro Tuesday: Timing, live radar

Severe storms are expected to roll through the New Orleans metro area Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, forecasters said. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall, forecasters said, with higher amounts in some areas. The storms could repeatedly hit the same areas, a weather phenomenon called training, and lead to flash flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

