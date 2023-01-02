Read full article on original website
USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school
Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
crescentcitysports.com
Drey Trosclair becomes Thibodaux head football coach
Thibodaux High School announced Wednesday that Drey Trosclair is the school’s new head football coach. Trosclair, who replaces Chris Dugas, coached at Plaquemine this year and led the Green Devils to a 9-2 record. Plaquemine fell to West Feliciana, 43-22 in the regular season finale for the district championship and lost to Jennings in the first round of the state playoffs this year, 28-25.
crescentcitysports.com
Chalmette rolls part Kenner Discovery in boys play
Chalmette defeated Kenner Discovery 61-25 at home Wednesday night. The Owls led 21-7 after one quarter and 41-18 at halftime. It was 55-21 going to the fourth quarter. Jaden Celestine led Chalmette with 19 points and seven rebounds while Bryan Major had 12 points and Jaycen Celestine finished with nine points and six rebounds.
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: Mandeville girls, Bonnabel and South Plaquemines boys score impressive wins Tuesday
The Mandeville girls stayed red hot Tuesday, whipping Hammond 64-32 at home for their 10th straight victory. Freshman Alanna Benoit led three players in double figures with 17 points, adding seven rebounds and eight steals. Junior Hannah Benoit scored 16 points with nine rebounds and three steals while fellow junior Saleigh Berry had 12 points with five rebounds and three steals for the Skippers.
crescentcitysports.com
Mount Carmel fends off Newman to open Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic
WESTWEGO – What looked like a relatively easy win Wednesday evening turned into a nail-biter for Mount Carmel Academy in the opening round of the Girls Gold bracket of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic at the Alario Center. The Cubs built a huge third quarter lead before Newman...
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
WDSU
New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses laid to rest
A beloved New Orleans comedian who was shot and killed outside of the Rouses in the CBD just before Christmas was laid to rest Thursday. Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell's funeral services were held Thursday at 11 a.m. He was buried at Holt Cemetery and a second line was also held in his honor.
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
New Orleans school evacuated after gunman spotted near campus
A spokesperson with the NOPD says an armed gunman was seen in the area of KIPP Leadership Primary School, located on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny.
NOLA.com
Fan Expo returns to New Orleans with stars from 'The Mandalorian,' 'Stranger Things'
Giving fans of comic books, video games, movies, television and anime a chance to celebrate their interests, Fan Expo returns to New Orleans on Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6-8, with its biggest event since the COVID pandemic. The comic and pop culture convention, taking place at the Ernest N. Morial...
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof
While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
NOLA.com
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in New Orleans metro Tuesday: Timing, live radar
Severe storms are expected to roll through the New Orleans metro area Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, forecasters said. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall, forecasters said, with higher amounts in some areas. The storms could repeatedly hit the same areas, a weather phenomenon called training, and lead to flash flooding.
NOLA.com
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
