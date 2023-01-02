Read full article on original website
Related
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
This Is How Many Flights Were Canceled Yesterday In Colorado
Have you experienced the pleasure of flying lately? Was your flight canceled or delayed? Here's a look at the number of flights canceled yesterday, January 4, 2023, in Colorado. Flying has become a bit complicated lately. How complicated? Let's take a look. The Nation At A Glance For January 4,...
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
Colorado Locking Pill Bottle Could Spread Across the Nation Soon
A crazy-cool invention that originated in Colorado may soon be expanding to healthcare providers and private parties all across the nation in the very near future. The invention is a locking pill bottle, much like a bike lock with a combination, and goes by the name Safe Rx. What is...
5280.com
Decoding the Secret Language of Colorado Cattle Brands
The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s 158-year-old Brand Inspection Division will release the latest edition of the Colorado Brand Book in the next few weeks. Published every five years, the novel-size tome is an encyclopedia of the nearly 30,000 horse and cattle brands registered in the Centennial State. Why so many? After all, there are only 13,000 cattle producers in all of Colorado. There are two main reasons, says state brand commissioner Chris Whitney. The first is that many brands aren’t even owned by ranchers—people use them as the Western version of a family crest that can be passed down to future generations. The second is that each one has to be unique. With only 26 letters, eight digits (ones and zeros look too much like I’s and O’s), and 30-some symbols to work with, this has led to an alphabet utterly unique to cattle culture. To help you decipher these cowboy hieroglyphics, we break down how to “call the brand,” from your Walking A’s to your Lazy Z’s.
Six Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Grocery Stores in 2023
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you might have seen one of the many empty spots on the shelves in Colorado. This past week, I tried to find broccoli florets in the bag and it seems as if they have been canceled. I went to five different...
VIDEO: Rare moment as 5 mountain lions captured on camera in Colorado
Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display. A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home. It's rare to see this...
Colorado’s Lowest Point Compared To Its Highest Point
Colorado has it going on when it comes to the highest and lowest points in the state. Even when we're low, we're high. Check out the lowest and highest points in the Centennial State. Put simply, even when we're at our lowest, we're still higher than the highest points in...
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town
(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
Colorado park pass now included in annual vehicle registration
The Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be added to the annual vehicle registration costs of motorists unless they choose to opt out.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
REPORT: Father killed by avalanche while with three teenage sons in Colorado
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released their full report related to a fatal avalanche that took place on Berthoud Pass on December 26, detailing what happened in the moments around the deadly slide. According to the report, a father and his three teenage sons had left Winter Park earlier...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0