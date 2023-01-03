ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax. The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind. "I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. "[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota

Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Fog and More Freezing Precipitation Possible in Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter weather advisory for southeastern Minnesota expires this evening, but travel in the region could remain challenging, if not treacherous. The National Weather Service is predicting fog will blanket the region with locally dense fog possible in some areas. Light freezing precipitation, along with...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
HIBBING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Snowfall boom: A foot of snow now in much of the Twin Cities

Talk about a snowfall bonanza. Our 2-part slow-moving storm system is still spinning across southern Minnesota today. You can see the center vortex of the storm on radar loops spinning along I-35 near Faribault around midday. Our icy rain last evening changed to all snow overnight. Several hours of steadier...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

The COVID kraken has not (yet) been released in Minnesota

Last year kicked off with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new, highly transmissible variant called omicron. Since then, several omicron subvariants have proliferated and this year is kicking off with the rapid growth of one such offspring that some are now calling “the kraken.”. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Heavy snow forecasted across much of Minnesota, Alexandria 4-8 inches expected

(Undated)-A winter storm is set to hit Minnesota today and tomorrow. The area that has the best chance of 6+ inches of snow is across southern Minnesota. Marshall could potentially pick-up 12-18 inches of snow, Redwood Falls 8-12 inches, Madison 8-12 inches, Hutchinson 8-12 inches, Willmar 6-8 inches, St. Cloud 6-8 inches, Morris 4-8 inches, Alexandria 4-8 inches, and Brainerd 3-4 inches. Some areas could see some freezing rain at times in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
