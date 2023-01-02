BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team hits the road for a Patriot League tilt with the Bucknell Bison inside Sojka Pavilion, as both squads look for their first win in league play on Thursday night. Lehigh (5-8, 0-2 PL) enters the game coming off a 76-60 loss...

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO