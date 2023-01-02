S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved changes to the township's fee schedule Wednesday night at the township building. Many changes involve subdivision or land development fees within the Department of Community and Economic Development. In this category, various fees for applications, submission and resubmissions will increase between $50 to $200, depending on the issue. In addition, a new schedule for alarm fees and police department fees will be enacted.

