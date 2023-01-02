Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Trash from Poconos home linked to DNA left at Idaho crime scene, police say
MOSCOW, Idaho - An unsealed court document sheds more light on why prosecutors have charged a Poconos man in a quadruple homicide in Idaho. The affidavit of probable cause in Bryan Kohberger's case was released to the public Thursday, just before he appeared in court around 1 p.m. EST. The hearing was his first initial appearance in Idaho.
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Bryan Kohberger appears before Idaho judge
Bryan Kohberger appeared before a judge in Idaho for the first time Thursday. The Monroe County, Pennsylvania, man is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence investigators retrieved to charge Kohberger...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local kettle chip maker to exhibit scale model production line at 2023 PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. - At this year's 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, Uglies Kettle Chips will give attendees a close up view of just how their product is made. This year's farm show will feature a working scale model of a chip maker’s production line. The model is 20 feet long...
WFMZ-TV Online
Thieves burglarize 3 businesses in Lopatcong shopping center
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - Police say thieves stole more than $8,000 total from three businesses in a New Jersey strip mall. They say two men broke into Good Guy Vapes, Italy Restaurant and Pizza and No. 1 China Restaurant on Strykers Road in Lopatcong Township. It happened around 4 a.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho
The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rep. Mark Rozzi elected PA Speaker of the House
MUHLENBERG, TWP., Pa. - A state lawmaker from Berks County says he's honored to be elected Speaker of the House in Harrisburg, and he's promising to put people above politics. This is a surprising solution to the battle for control in the closely divided state House, and it's a selection no one saw coming.
WFMZ-TV Online
Representative from Berks elected Pa. House speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state representative from Berks County was elected Tuesday to serve as speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives. State Rep. Mark Rozzi, who was elected to the role with 115 votes, is a Democrat who represents the 126th District, but he pledged to caucus with neither Democrats nor Republicans.
WFMZ-TV Online
Original retail tenant of Lehigh Valley Mall's outdoor lifestyle center to permanently close
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall's 15-year-old outdoor lifestyle center is losing an original tenant. Williams-Sonoma, a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer, is set to permanently close its Whitehall Township store in the coming days. A closing sale, featuring 30% off food and glassware and 50%...
WFMZ-TV Online
Amber Alert issued for baby believed abducted by father in NJ
Authorities are searching for a baby believed to have been abducted by her father in New Jersey. Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for eastern Pennsylvania shortly after New Jersey State Police reported the pair missing. Emerie Rivera, a 7-month-old, was last seen in Vineland, New Jersey around 11...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN chooses Sodexo as food provider at all locations
Lehigh Valley Health Network has chosen Sodexo as its food provider at all LVHN locations, replacing Compass One Healthcare. The shift to Sodexo will be complete in March, according to an LVHN statement. France-based Sodexo operates in 53 countries, according to the company's website, and serves 100 million people daily.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson WL/Reading boys and Berks Catholic/Governor Mifflin girls basketball, 01.05.23
Reading outlasts Wilson WL in heavyweight battle, Berks Catholic holds on to remain perfect in Berks play. Berks County basketball hitting the court around the region, and a pair of rivalries in boys and girls going down. Reading and Berks Catholic remain unbeaten in conference play.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police detail murder suspect's arrest in Poconos, previous encounters with law enforcement
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement. On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall Police mourn loss of K9 Mex
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Police Department said Wednesday that K9 Mex died "following a brief and courageous battle with cancer." K9 Mex began his career at the Whitehall Police Department in September 2014, township police said in a Facebook post. Sgt. Jeffrey Apgar has been K9 Mex’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Land development plans approved for former Kmart plaza
An ALDI discount grocery store could be coming to the former Kmart store along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Twp. A site plan for Union Center on the website for Metro Commercial, the realtor that has been advertising available space in the plaza, shows a proposed ALDI label on the former Kmart site.
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall OKs fees changes
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved changes to the township's fee schedule Wednesday night at the township building. Many changes involve subdivision or land development fees within the Department of Community and Economic Development. In this category, various fees for applications, submission and resubmissions will increase between $50 to $200, depending on the issue. In addition, a new schedule for alarm fees and police department fees will be enacted.
WFMZ-TV Online
New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
