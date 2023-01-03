Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported

Read full article on original website
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
Round 2 Of Severe Storms On The Way
An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
Watch: Storms sweep through South and Midwest, spawning tornadoes and causing floods
A powerful storm system continued its march across the South and Midwest on Tuesday, bringing tornadoes and thunderstorms to areas already devastated by severe weather.
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes cause damage in the South as rain again eyes California
Start your day with the latest weather news – Tornadoes swept across the South Monday and are on track for a repeat performance Tuesday, while California casts a weary eye toward an encore performance of heavy rain later this week.
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday. As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. The total number sits at 9,747...
Jan. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
Strong storm system produced severe thunderstorms with Tornado Warnings in eastern Oklahoma Monday!
Severe weather reports from eastern Oklahoma yesterday. No confirmed tornadoes yet. We had tornado warnings and some damage but the NWS Tulsa is in the process of investigating the damage areas. We will keep you informed.
WAVE Country impacted by heavy rainfall, flash flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rain coming down Tuesday morning is having an impacts on roads in WAVE Country. Multiple roads are blocked by flash flooding and crews have been out conducting water rescues. Flooding will slowly recede into the afternoon as there is a flood watch until 1...
Comments / 4