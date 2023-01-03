ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported

By Chris Oberholtz, Hillary Andrews, Scott Sistek
Fox Weather
 2 days ago
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Round 2 Of Severe Storms On The Way

An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
ALABAMA STATE
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE
lite987whop.com

Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday. As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. The total number sits at 9,747...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
ARKANSAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Wave 3

WAVE Country impacted by heavy rainfall, flash flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rain coming down Tuesday morning is having an impacts on roads in WAVE Country. Multiple roads are blocked by flash flooding and crews have been out conducting water rescues. Flooding will slowly recede into the afternoon as there is a flood watch until 1...
LOUISVILLE, KY
