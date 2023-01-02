ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Farm and Dairy

Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends

Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
FRANKLIN, PA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Bluegrass Jams Resume at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall

What do you have going on Tuesday evening? If you’re like most people, not much. But if you enjoy down-home music such as bluegrass, maybe even dabble in playing it, come on down to the G.A.R Hall in Peninsula where the Grass Jam is finally back. Two local leading...
PENINSULA, OH

