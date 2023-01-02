Read full article on original website
Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends
Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
Start the new year off right with some fun Medina County Parks programs
MEDINA, Ohio -- It’s time to plan some fun, healthy and informative activities for the month of January, and the Medina County Park District is offering both indoor and outdoor programs for all ages. The list that follows features local wildlife. Checkin’ Out Chickadees: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan....
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
To celebrate a year of slightly more financially successful writing (hey, improvement is improvement, no matter how small), I treated myself to lunch at a local Japanese restaurant near the end of 2022.
'Blizzard Bandit' breaks into Summit County bar, comes away empty-handed
GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into an area bar during last month's winter storm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Dubbing the suspect...
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
North Union Indoor Farmers Markets Open at Crocker Park & Van Aken District
It’ll be a while before northeast Ohio’s wealth of farmer’s markets opens for the summer season. But the two main markets hosted by the North Union Farmers Markets, which pretty much launched the wave of such markets here, move to their indoor seasons starting this week. The...
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes ‘n Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
Pins & Needles, Other Spaces at Mahall's Temporarily Closed Due to Water Damage
The Christmas freeze caused extensive flooding throughout the 100-year-old building
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
ONLINE Steiner mower, lawn equipment, generator, snow blower, furniture, tools, and misc.
Antique Furniture – Rugs – Antiques – Collectibles. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. Preview/Pickup Location: 1101 Leslie St. NW, North Canton, OH 44720. Visit www.kikoauctions.com. for full details. Auction By Order Of:. Bill & Pat Lundin. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Jack W. Kiko, 330-206-0174,. jackkiko@kikocompany.com.
New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Bluegrass Jams Resume at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall
What do you have going on Tuesday evening? If you’re like most people, not much. But if you enjoy down-home music such as bluegrass, maybe even dabble in playing it, come on down to the G.A.R Hall in Peninsula where the Grass Jam is finally back. Two local leading...
1 hospitalized after tree falls on car in North Ridgeville
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a car in North Ridgeville Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
