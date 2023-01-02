Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Related
Steelers vs Browns: Pittsburgh Thursday practice report
Here is the Thursday practice update for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in the season finale. Several players returned to practice on Thursday but there were a couple of new additions as well.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth
MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
Huskies Give Arizona a Game But Can't Win It
Mike Hopkins' team builds 14-point lead in Tucson, but lets it slip away.
NCAA investigating Michigan for potential recruiting violations
Just as Jim Harbaugh made it known he “expects” to stay with the Michigan Wolverines, the NCAA began an investigation into the school for potential recruitment violations during the COVID-19 dead period. According to ESPN, the alleged violations include impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated dead periods and using a defensive analyst on the field for coaching, which is a breach of the rules. Harbaugh’s cooperation with the investigation is also being scrutinized. The head coach could face a potential multi-game suspension if found in violation of the rules. The NCAA bylaws hold head coaches responsible for monitoring and maintaining their staff’s compliance to the rules within their programs. Even if Harbaugh wasn’t aware of or involved in the potential breaking of the rules, he still would be held at fault and penalized. Michigan has not been given a notice by the NCAA for the allegations, but that reportedly could be coming within days. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel declined to comment about the situation, according to ESPN.
Golden Knights build early lead, breeze past Penguins
Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made a season-high 38 saves to lead the Vegas
Three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert dead at 76
Nate Colbert, who hit more home runs than anyone in San Diego Padres history, died at 76, the team announced Thursday. A cause of death was not given. Colbert, an original member of the Padres, smashed 163 home runs with the team from 1969-74. “Nate was devoted to his community off the field as well, dedicating his time to disadvantaged youth through his ministry,” Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said in a statement. “He was a magnetic person who will be dearly missed.” The first baseman played briefly with the Astros before being selected by the Padres in the expansion draft. He...
No. 5 Arizona outlasts Washington to extend home streak
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Arizona rallied from shaky starts to both halves to extend its home winning streak to 28 straight games with a 70-67 win over Washington on Thursday night. The Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) struggled against...
Comments / 0