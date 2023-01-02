ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOM’s Julia Lemigova Breaks Silence On Martina Navratilova’s Cancer Diagnoses: ‘We Will Fight This’

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Julia Lemigova, 50, is speaking out after her wife, Martina Navratilova, 66, was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. The Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her spouse smiling and posing with a cute dog and added a message that thanked people for their support alongside it. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this ♥️,” the message read.

Her post was shared just a few hours after Martina announced she was diagnosed with both throat cancer and breast cancer and would begin treatment next week. “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” the tennis champion said in a statement to the Women’s Tennis Association. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Once Julia’s post went public, it didn’t take long for her friends and fans to comment with kind and encouraging words. Some of them included her RHOM castmates. “We love you both and positive thoughts only 😍❤️,” Guerdy Abraira wrote while Larsa Pippen shared two red heart emojis.

Julia and Martina at a previous event. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

In addition to announcing her diagnosis, Martina also explained how she caught both cancers early, at stage 1, and got checked after she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November. She was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and underwent a lumpectomy and although the doctors gave her a good prognosis this time around, she’s not going to work the 2023 Australian Open for Tennis Channel like she was planning.

Martina and Julia first started dating four years before her first breast cancer diagnosis and got engaged at the US Open in Sept. 2014. They went on to get married in New York City, NY in Dec. 2014 and have often shared moments from their life together in interviews and on social media. One of the most recent was Julia’s New Year’s Eve post honoring 2022. It included video clips of memorable times during the year, especially those with Martina. “2022 was a amazing year full of its ups and downs. I can’t wait to see what 2023 has up its sleeve. Wishing everyone a beautiful & blessed New Year 🥂,” she wrote in the caption.

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
