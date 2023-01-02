ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin, says condition is moving in a positive direction

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. In an update Wednesday afternoon, the Bills tweeted that Hamlin is still in the ICU in critical condition, with signs of improvement. "He is expected to remain under intensive...
Jack Beavers

Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?

Logo of the National Football LeaguePhoto byAdrian Curiel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse shocked many viewers of Monday Night Football on ESPN watching the Bills versus the Bengals - except for some specially trained people in a Reddit community. Several members of the residency subreddit (a community of medical doctor residents and interns) soon began asking the same question: Was this a case of Commotio Cordis?
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, is currently sedated, Bills say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills early Tuesday morning provided the first official update on Damar Hamlin, who was defibrillated on-field at Paycor Stadium following his sudden collapse Monday night. Hamlin was injured in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. The game was later suspended, first temporarily and later...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Blaze of blue lights in Downtown Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin, Bills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue lights are aglow across Downtown Cincinnati, from Paycor Stadium on the Ohio Riverfront to Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters on Fountain Square, as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In a horrifying and stunning incident during the first quarter of Monday...
CINCINNATI, OH

