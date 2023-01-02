Read full article on original website
Person rescued from house fire in Northampton, department reports
One person was rescued from a house fire Thursday afternoon in Northampton, according to officials who responded to the call. It was reported about 12:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Vienna Street in the borough. The Coplay Fire Department reported on Facebook that it responded and that Northampton police...
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.
NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
Carbon monoxide claims Northampton County man who lost power Dec. 23
A Bushkill Township man found unresponsive on Christmas Day died of carbon monoxide toxicity, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. Joel S. Kotulka, 71, was discovered about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at his home in the 300 block of Old Allentown Road, inside his garage where a generator was running, Lysek said.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police
A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blaze
Firefighters battle blaze that began in garage on New Year's DayPhoto byRichard Jessop. FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – The sirens of the Forks Township Fire Department (FTFD) were heard throughout the area late on New Year’s Day. Although the department is known for being festive as they roll through the streets of Forks on various holidays, throwing treats to children, this was not the case last evening. The department was called out after a fire was reported in a family’s garage. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit while crossing a busy road in Lackawanna County. Moosic police say the 56-year-old was crossing Birney Avenue after leaving Gerrity's Supermarket Wednesday evening, and that's when she was hit by two vehicles. Both drivers remained on the scene. Police...
Driver extricated from car after collision with school bus in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver had to be extricated from her vehicle following a crash with a school bus in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A Honda Accord collided with a school bus at around 3:54 p.m. on...
Police: Serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Lynn Twp., fuel spills onto roadway
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 309, according to state police. The road was closed between the area of Gun Club Road and Mountain Road due to a significant amount...
A 5-mile section of Route 309 in Lehigh County reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident five hours earlier. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Route 309 in Lynn Township. A resulting fuel spill forced traffic to detour onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
Burglars hit 3 businesses in Warren County strip mall
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three businesses at a strip mall in Lopatcong Township were burglarized last month, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 29, at around 4:00 a.m., police responded to Good Guy Vapes, located at 201 Stryker’s Road, for a reported activated...
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne
HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
