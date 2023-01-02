ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.

NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation

An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
NAZARETH, PA
Lauren Jessop

Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blaze

Firefighters battle blaze that began in garage on New Year's DayPhoto byRichard Jessop. FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – The sirens of the Forks Township Fire Department (FTFD) were heard throughout the area late on New Year’s Day. Although the department is known for being festive as they roll through the streets of Forks on various holidays, throwing treats to children, this was not the case last evening. The department was called out after a fire was reported in a family’s garage. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Police find missing man from Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Route 309 reopens 5 hours after 3-vehicle crash, fuel spill in Lehigh County (UPDATE)

A 5-mile section of Route 309 in Lehigh County reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident five hours earlier. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Route 309 in Lynn Township. A resulting fuel spill forced traffic to detour onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Burglars hit 3 businesses in Warren County strip mall

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three businesses at a strip mall in Lopatcong Township were burglarized last month, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 29, at around 4:00 a.m., police responded to Good Guy Vapes, located at 201 Stryker’s Road, for a reported activated...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne

HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

