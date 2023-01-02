Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loker Concerto Competition Finalists to Perform at Avalon Theatre
MSO Board President Jeffrey Parker recently announced that the Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition, which was established during the MSO’s 2019-2020 season to give young classical musicians the opportunity to compete and potentially perform with a professional symphony orchestra. The competition naming honors Elizabeth Loker for her years of dedication and generous support of the MSO until her death in 2015. The competition will be held on Thursday, January 12, 7:00 PM at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD.
Mid-Shore Arts: New RiverArts Director Chris Sade
Executive Director of RiverArts wasn’t on Chris Sade’s bingo card for mid-2022, but lucky for the Chestertown community, here we are. Sade and his wife Marianne discovered Chestertown in 2015 during a visit to explore a job opportunity for Marianne at Washington College Library. Months later, accepting the job, the couple made the leap of faith and moved to town.
Chesapeake Fire & Ice Festival Returns to Easton, MD in 2023
Discover Easton is excited to announce the return of the two-day, spectacular family-friendly ice carving festival on Friday, February 17, 5:00 PM-9:00 PM & Saturday, February 18, 12:00 PM-9:00 PM, 2023. Larger-than-life sculptures made of solid ice will be on display throughout the historic downtown. Activities will include live demonstrations of ice carvings, music, and a free outdoor ice skating rink presented by Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This year’s line-up also features Cascading Carlos, who will be juggling fire and other props Friday night and Saturday afternoon. There is no charge to enjoy the sculptures or enjoy the performances.
Authors & Oysters: Tom Cousineau
The Bookplate is happily continuing their popular Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar in 2023. “The World Girls”; poets Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell were featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on December 14th. Now in the new year, on Wednesday, January 11th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear author Tom Cousineau present “The Seance of Reading: F. Scott Fitzgerald and his Gatsby”.
Wye River Upper School In-Person Open House Announced
Wye River Upper School will hold an in-person open house next Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Prospective families will learn about the depth of the academic, social and emotional impact Wye River Upper School has on high school students. Families will also be able to meet and speak with faculty and staff, parents and students. Registration is required: https://www.wyeriverupperschool.org/januaryopenhouse.
Chesapeake Conservancy Welcomes New Board Members
Today, Chesapeake Conservancy announced that Tony J. Spencer and Ed Hatcher have been elected to the organization’s board of directors. Maite Arce, Mark Belton and Dr. Nancy Walters concluded their board service. “On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Tony and Ed. Tony’s vast experience in...
In Memoriam: Former Chestertown Mayor Elmer Horsey
Chestertown received very sad news today that former mayor Elmer Horsey has passed away. Horsey served as mayor of Chestertown from 1978 to 1993 and had long ties with Peoples Bank and was also president of the Springfield Foundation which was created by du Pont heiress Louisa d’Andelot Carpenter. He died as the age of 90.
Applications Open for Food & Farm Accelerator Program: $20,000 in Cash Grants, 40 Businesses Statewide
Applications are now open for Fall 2022 Cureate Courses, a free 10-week small business accelerator program for consumer packaged goods, beverages, and baked goods businesses. Businesses with $30,000-$750,000 in annual revenues and based in Baltimore City & County, Prince George’s County, and Charles County are eligible for the first sessions of this yearlong program. Womxn and BIPOC founders are encouraged to apply. At the end of each session, two businesses will have the opportunity to win a $5,000 cash prize. To learn more and apply, visit: http://cureate.co/courses-md. Applications close Monday, September 12.
Remembering Elmer Horsey: A Mayor for our Times
Former Chestertown Mayor Elmer Horsey passed away on Sunday, January 1, at 90. Horsey, known as “Chief” to residents of Chestertown, was mayor from 1978-1993 and is remembered for wide-ranging accomplishments during his tenure as mayor. These achievements touched every aspect of the town, from downtown’s colonial brick sidewalks and new Town and police offices to the development of Wilmer Park and personally appealing to the Maryland Critical Area Committee to clear the path for the development of Heron Point.
Brown to Focus on Equity as Maryland’s First Black Attorney General
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history Tuesday when he was sworn in as Maryland’s 47th attorney general. He is the first Black man to hold the post. A couple hundred people crowded a swearing-in ceremony at the House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis. The hour-long program not only highlighted Brown’s qualifications, but also the symbolism his election represents.
Letter to Editor: Don’t Count on a Cambridge Curfew to Solve Our Problems
We all know that Cambridge saw a spike in gun violence in 2022: last year there were 9 shootings in which 6 people were injured and 5 were killed. (In 2019 and 2020, there were 2 gun homicides, then 3 in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.) These numbers are going in the wrong direction.
