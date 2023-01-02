Former Chestertown Mayor Elmer Horsey passed away on Sunday, January 1, at 90. Horsey, known as “Chief” to residents of Chestertown, was mayor from 1978-1993 and is remembered for wide-ranging accomplishments during his tenure as mayor. These achievements touched every aspect of the town, from downtown’s colonial brick sidewalks and new Town and police offices to the development of Wilmer Park and personally appealing to the Maryland Critical Area Committee to clear the path for the development of Heron Point.

