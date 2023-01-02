ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Shemar Moore Used A Criminal Minds Reference On A Post About S.W.A.T., And Fans Are Noticing

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0135jh_0k1Nxk2500

As Criminal Minds fans continue to love Criminal Minds: Evolution , some are getting antsy for more. While we’ll be getting more information on Reid and Simmons ’ assignment in the upcoming episodes, will there be any cameos in store from other alums? Shemar Moore’s use of a famous line is getting fans intrigued.

Before Moore led 20-Squad as Hondo on S.W.A.T. , he portrayed FBI Agent Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds for 11 seasons. While promoting an episode of S.W.A.T. on Instagram , the actor used the words “baby girl” in his post, something that Derek frequently called Garcia, and Criminal Minds fans are taking note:

He does tend to use “baby girl” a lot in his posts, but that isn’t stopping Criminal Minds fans from noticing the meaning. One fan, anaortiz572, got upset that he still uses the line since Penelope Garcia is his one and only baby girl, but they still love him regardless:

HOW DARE YOU USE BABY GIRL YOUR NOT ON CRIMINAL MINDS ANY MORE IT breaks my heart 💔💔still love u tho but ur only bbg is Penelope 😭🙌😩

Another fan, clarinetgirl_23, just got emotional and simply said share love for the former Criminal Minds star, showing that there are no hard feelings:

Love you Baby boy ❤️❤️

Meanwhile, some fans are just anxiously waiting for Derek Morgan to return to the BAU, no matter how long of an appearance it is. One fan, though sweetly, demanded that he visit the bullpen again:

I need baby boy to swing by Criminal Minds and make a small appearance please 🙂

S.W.A.T. fans, on the other hand, were just excited to see Shemar Moore in action again, with user jeaniebug pointing out how happy the baby girls are:

Friday is on the way ...Ayyyeee!!! B@by Girl"s Be H@pPy👁️👁️😍

This isn’t the first time that Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. fans have come together as of late. Ahead of Criminal Minds: Evolution ’s premiere, the Paramount+ revival did a clever promo for the S.W.A.T. social media pages, milking the fact that Hondo used to be Derek. While Shemar Moore won’t actually be on Evolution , the clip was pretty genius:

Since Shemar Moore is busy with S.W.A.T., it’s unlikely that he’ll make an appearance in Criminal Minds: Evolution . The fact that he still uses the “baby girl” line with many of his posts proves that he still holds Criminal Minds near and dear to his heart. Maybe Evolution can at least satisfy fans by bringing up Derek and what he’s been up to since leaving? One can hope.

Meanwhile, Shemar Moore has been hard at work on S.W.A.T. , even getting rid of his dad bod ahead of the sixth season. The CBS procedural celebrated 100 episodes last season and kicked off Season 6 in Thailand . It should be interesting to see what comes out of these upcoming episodes of both S.W.A.T. and Criminal Minds , and whether or not Moore will continue referencing his former FBI Agent character. At least fans will still hold Derek Morgan in their hearts.

Watch all seasons of Criminal Minds, as well as the current sixth season of S.W.A.T. , now on Paramount+ with a subscription ! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9

"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Looper

Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds Had An Incredibly Demanding Filming Schedule

When thinking about what it's like to be an actor in a TV show or movie, it's easy to sit back and imagine how much fun and fast-paced that kind of gig would be. Plenty of people imagine the job to be as simple as memorizing lines, stepping in front of the camera, repeating those lines until the director yells "Cut," and then spending the rest of the time enjoying the luxuries that come with being a successful performer in the public eye. Of course, anyone involved in any production knows that the experience, on-set, is far from the fantasy. Former "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler, for example, can testify that the work of an actor is often less than glamorous.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere

CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Popculture

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
176K+
Followers
42K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy