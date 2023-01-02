ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Floatfest after Rose Parade showcases floats to viewers

By Danielle Radin
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYfiH_0k1NvDSK00

Floatfest after Rose Parade showcases floats to viewers 03:00

For those that could not get enough of the beautiful floats in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena Monday, Floatfest is allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the floats afterward.

After the procession, viewers are able to look at the array of flower-covered floats that took part in the parade. This year's parade theme was "Turning the Corner," with Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott saying it is meant to celebrate the potential of every new year and rising above challenges.

Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry "Lifting Each Other Up!"

The float features 40,000 flowers atop an Asian street dragon adorned with memorial floral portraits honoring the organization's donors.

The event is held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Tuesday, Floatfest will continue on Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards in Pasadena. Floatfest will be open at 7 a.m. for senior citizens and the disabled, then open to the general public at 9 a.m. Admission is $20.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
890kdxu.com

The Parade Before the Parade in Pasadena

My beautiful wife and I had the chance to go to the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Our friends at Morris Columbus Travel gave us a good deal and we were able to make the trip that included the Griffith Observatory, the parade and post-parade float-viewing festival and a visit to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.
PASADENA, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey float wins trophy for best floral presentation

PASADENA — The 134th Rose Parade Monday was a spectacle of flower- covered floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians, with thousands of spectators lining Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets to witness the annual tradition. The Downey Rose Float Association’s...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks

A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror —  where she and the students normally stand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Pioneering Korean American TV Chef Debbie Lee to Open Highland Park Restaurant

Years ago, veteran chef Debbie Lee roamed the streets of Los Angeles with her modern Korean food truck Ahn-Joo, named after the small tasty bites that accompany the soju and beer at Korean bars. 13 years later, Lee is back in Los Angeles with Yi Cha, an aptly named Korean gastropub slated to open in Highland Park by late summer of 2023. Yi Cha, which means “second round,” or the second stage of a night out drinking in Korean culture, opens in a former factory space at 4941 York Boulevard, with a large open storefront, lush outdoor patio, and rustic elements of traditional Korean hanok design throughout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
purewow.com

The 14 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now

Vowed to be healthier in 2022? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in LA to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleverly Catheryn

Knott's Berry Farm 2023 Ticket Bundle Offer

Considering a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park anytime soon? On the fence and not sure you want to purchase a Season Pass? This bundle offer is the perfect way to try Knott’s Berry Farm out, bring a friend or relative that doesn’t have a pass or if you are just visiting, enjoy a full day of rides and entertainment. Not only does this offer include admission, it includes parking and an All Day Dining pass. The icing on the cake is if you decide you want to become a season pass holder any time during your day, you can simply apply this ticket towards a season pass that’s valid thru December 31, 2023. Just visit guest services and they will set you up!
BUENA PARK, CA
Eater

LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures

Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Gelson’s to Open in Upcoming West Edge Development

Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy. Gelson’s Market has a new location on the horizon at 12101 W Olympic Blvd according to a liquor license filing as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This new location will undoubtedly be one of the centerpieces of the upcoming West Edge shopping center. The West Edge website says that it will be, “West LA’s most desired destination to work, live, eat, drink and socialize.” and is located at the corner of Olympic Avenue and Bundy Drive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Eucalyptus tree falls on vehicles in West Hollywood

A giant eucalyptus tree fell onto two vehicles in West Hollywood Thursday morning.The tree came down at around 7 a.m. on Lexington Ave. near Spaulding Ave.One of the vehicles belongs to resident Kyle Neal, who spoke to KCAL.No injuries were reported.Public works crews were on scene chopping up the tree to clean up the scene.Fire department and public works crews were on scene and examining other trees in the neighborhood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Paradise Post

Snowy owl 3,000 miles from home appears healthy in Southern California neighborhood

In the last two weeks, a female snowy white owl has been living off a diet of rats and gophers, likely hunted on a nearby Navy base and golf course. The owl, which raptor experts believe is about a year old, has been roosting on rooftops in a Cypress neighborhood about two miles away. Snowy owls are typically found in the vast grasslands and wetlands above the Arctic Circle and it is believed this is the first recorded this far south, prompting bird enthusiasts and others to flock for a glimpse.
CYPRESS, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
27K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy