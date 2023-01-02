Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Related
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
swineweb.com
Minnesota pig farmers invited to improve on-farm sustainability, By Diane Dewitte
In today’s culture we hear the term sustainability used in many different contexts — from concerns about the environment and food production to fashion and cosmetics. In basic terms, sustainability relates to a method of using a resource so that it is not depleted or permanently damaged. In...
sheenmagazine.com
Meet Five African-American Trailblazers To Watch in the Tax Industry In 2023
Finding a great professional to manage your taxes and other aspects of your business financial affairs can sometimes be challenging. With the IRS increasing its audit activity, these five tax professionals are doing everything to ensure their clients are subject to any undue scrutiny. If you recall, in 2020 most...
Better Cotton Open for Business in Uzbekistan
Better Cotton is expanding to Uzbekistan. It’s another vote of confidence for the formerly blacklisted country, which the sustainable cotton nonprofit said has “come a long way” from its state-sanctioned use of child and forced labor to harvest the fiber. Years of campaigning, plus a decade-plus-long freeze-out by brands and retailers, have triggered extensive government-led labor reforms in the world’s sixth-largest cotton producer. In March, the International Labor Organization declared Uzbek cotton “free” of forced and child labor. The same month, the global coalition known as the Cotton Campaign called off its boycott. The Central Asian nation, it said, has demonstrated...
waste360.com
Processors, Governments, Brands and Nonprofits Band Under Circular Services
In the face of climate change and evolving policies to try and mitigate it, stakeholders from brands to investors and nonprofits are joining the movement to advance a circular economy. But making it happen will entail radically transforming a huge system that is linear in nature (products are made, used, then tossed) and where relevant players along a complex supply chain work in silos.
Top 5 HR Challenges You Must Overcome When Expanding Globally
Here are the most common (and often overlooked) HR challenges with solutions to ease your entry into a foreign market.
CoinTelegraph
‘Sustex - World Technology for Impact and Climate Action’: Shaping UAE’s sustainability future
The climate action revolution is well and truly upon us. The stakes are high for everyone involved, from governments to the industrial and private sectors. As a community, we are heading toward a global sustainability revolution supported by technological innovation and digital transformation. Our efforts to achieve net zero and decarbonization and to drive positive climate action will depend on the strategic implementation of emerging technologies such as blockchain and other new-age innovations.
rv-pro.com
Meyer Distributing Canada Opens Calgary Location
Meyer Distributing Canada, a leader in automotive specialty products marketing and distribution, announced the addition of its Calgary, Alberta, crossdock. The crossdock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Hermiston, Oregon, distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories and RV parts in the region.
aiexpress.io
Prodoscore Receives Growth Investment From PSG
Prodoscore, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of worker visibility and productiveness intelligence software program, acquired a progress funding from PSG. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for product growth, gross sales and advertising, supporting its potential to satisfy rising...
eLstar Dynamics and Morphotonics Collaborate to Achieve Flexible Spacer Design for Smart Glass Using Advanced Nanoimprinting Processes
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of smart adaptive glass, and Morphotonics, the leading large-area nanoimprinting equipment company, announce a successful collaboration using nanoimprinted (NIL) spacers as part of the smart glass fabrication process. This advanced manufacturing process is based on eLstar’s proprietary electrophoretic technology and Morphotonics’ unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. By enabling flexibility in the spacer design, especially for large-area glass substrates, it allows more design versatility and lowered manufacturing costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005012/en/ eLstar and Morphotonics achieve new spacing capabilities as part of eLstar’s patented electrophoretic (ELM) glass fabrication process and Morphotonics’ unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
Diversity of US workplaces is growing in terms of race, ethnicity and age – forcing more employers to be flexible
Employers need good strategies to hire and retain more workers of color and older workers. The mandatory diversity training and requisite skills tests many of them now rely on don’t measure up.
waste360.com
Canada Plastics Pact Welcomes Three New Partners
OTTAWA -- Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is pleased to welcome three new Partners in Q4 of 2022 who united under the CPP’s shared action plan to build a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada. New CPP Partners include a knowledge-based plastics tech startup, a leading university in Canada...
satnews.com
Eight companies join Catalyst Accelerator’s Int’l SDA cohort
Eight small businesses will come together from across the globe for the Catalyst Accelerator’s cohort focused on International Space Domain Awareness (SDA). The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), was developed to promote technology advancement for the warfighter and guide technology transfer for the government to industry and vice versa. With private sectors around the world accelerating new capabilities for Space Domain Awareness (SDA), the U.S. and its partners are interested in increasing the ability to support and enhance the awareness of the space environment with commercial data and tools for shared security and prosperity — both U.S. and international solutions, with commercial market viability, were sought out across a wide array of relevant technologies to participate in the Catalyst Accelerator’s International SDA cohort.
Comments / 0