The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Bleacher Report

Tee Higgins: 'I'm in a Good Place' After Bills vs. Bengals Postponement

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke with reporters for the first time Thursday since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during their Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game. Joe Danneman @FOX19Joe. "I'm in a good place right now."<br><br>Tee Higgins' first public comments since...
Bleacher Report

Troy Vincent: 'Everything is Being Considered' by NFL for Bills vs. Bengals Game

The NFL is keeping all options on the table regarding the Buffalo Bills' final two games of the regular season and the playoff schedule. Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, told reporters on Wednesday "everything is being considered" regarding the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended.
Bleacher Report

The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team

Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases. TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia. Millions...
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
Bleacher Report

NFL Players and Coaches Under the Most Pressure in Week 18

In the NFL, pressure is a constant. For every player and coach. Those who don't perform will be replaced by ones who do. Head coaches who don't win don't stay head coaches for long. The ramifications of that pressure make (or cost) players millions of dollars every season. But for...
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks

Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets amid Rumors

With the 2022 NFL season winding down, several franchises are already looking ahead to 2023. April's draft is expected to be loaded with high-end prospects, and several big-name free agents are slated to hit the open market before then. The 2023 edition of free agency, slated to kick off on...
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 18?

Week 18 of the NFL season is here, but the conclusion of the regular season is difficult to focus on. In the Week 17 finale, a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in the first quarter and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment." Hamlin remains in critical condition. A statement from Hamlin's family was released Tuesday afternoon.

