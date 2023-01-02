Read full article on original website
Do People Love The Brick in Bozeman? These People Don’t
When it comes to large-scale venues for concerts or events, the choices are slim in Montana. Not everyone is going to enjoy what we have to offer. When it comes to venues in Montana, we are solid when it comes to small to medium size venues. Here in Bozeman, we have The ELM, The Rialto, and several other small venues that host concerts. The largest arena in Bozeman is the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus.
J.W. Heist Steakhouse opens its doors in Montana, a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail
BOZEMAN, Mont. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
Perfect Pairing: Bozeman Meditation & Clothing Swap
This event on Sunday sounds like a blast and it's so 'Bozeman', it hurts. Where can you swap some clothing, do a guided meditation and sip champagne? At Sky Oro in Bozeman this Sunday, of course. So what can we expect at this unusual pairing? There's a lot here and...
Hot Springs features genre-bending poolside shows twice weekly
Regular live music comes standard at Bozeman Hot Springs. The venue features an outdoor stage with weekly live music showcasing regional and traveling acts every Thursday and Sunday at 7pm. Enjoy the area’s best musicians during the opening month of 2022. On January 5th, Taylor Burlage performs. Frontman of...
WMPAC to host nights of comedy & contemporary jazz in Big Sky
Big Sky’s Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is delivering Southwest Montana audiences plenty of opportunities to experience live entertainment by national acts this winter. Next up is a night of standup comedy with Chad Daniels on Saturday, January 7th. Two shows will be held at 6pm and 8pm with...
Butte Civic Center to reopen to public following '1923' filming
BUTTE, Mont. - A promise is a promise. After the production crew for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' promised to finish its business inside the Butte Civic Center by January, we're now just 11 days away from the arena's public reopening. Since being rented out by '1923' in July 2022,...
Rock steady: Filling Station releases early ‘23 concert schedule
No matter what sort of music you’re into, the Filling Station regularly offers shows by local musicians and traveling acts. The concerts showcase artists from a variety of genres, welcoming diverse audiences to the north Bozeman space with performances held throughout the week. Here’s who worked their way onto the first calendar of the new year.
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?
Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State
BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
‘Nature’s Best Hope’ author helps kick off Earth Day event series
New York Times bestselling author Dr. Douglas Tallamy will visit Bozeman for a special presentation on Friday, January 6th. His lecture will begin at 7pm in the Crawford Theater at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6pm.
Have FUN Dancing in ‘23 with trio of basic courses
Dancing is fun and anyone can learn how! It’s also a superb physical conditioner. Learning to dance will open up a wonderful new world of new friends and a thriving social life. It’s a great way to meet new people, gain self-confidence, learn a social skill and get some exercise. No experience or partner necessary.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Bigfork to receive money for affordable housing
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated to four Montana communities.
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Bozeman family welcomes first baby of the new year
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The first baby of the new year arrived in Bozeman Monday morning. The Flansaas family welcomed their second baby boy, Cooper. He weighed in at 8 pounds and close to 2-feet long. Cooper’s mother was in labor for about 40 hours. Now that he’s here, the...
