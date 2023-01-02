Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bozone.com
WMPAC to host nights of comedy & contemporary jazz in Big Sky
Big Sky’s Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is delivering Southwest Montana audiences plenty of opportunities to experience live entertainment by national acts this winter. Next up is a night of standup comedy with Chad Daniels on Saturday, January 7th. Two shows will be held at 6pm and 8pm with...
explorebigsky.com
2023 Rut Registration Parties planned for Big Sky, Bozeman, Missoula
Big Sky’s first-time event offers early registration for the races. The popular Rut Mountain Runs will take place on Sept. 15-17, 2023, and locals will have a shot to register for events before Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. Mountain time, when registration opens to the public—and presumably fills up within minutes.
bozone.com
Hot Springs features genre-bending poolside shows twice weekly
Regular live music comes standard at Bozeman Hot Springs. The venue features an outdoor stage with weekly live music showcasing regional and traveling acts every Thursday and Sunday at 7pm. Enjoy the area’s best musicians during the opening month of 2022. On January 5th, Taylor Burlage performs. Frontman of...
californianewswire.com
J.W. Heist Steakhouse Opens in Downtown Bozeman – Woodfire Cooking Wrapped in a Fine Dining Experience
BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
explorebigsky.com
Big Sky a ‘top-10′ market worldwide for globally renowned photographer
David Yarrow’s “Storytelling” exhibit marks the third consecutive year he’s chosen to show in Big Sky during the holiday week. Although his works are shown in galleries in major cities and larger ski towns including Aspen and Jackson Hole, photographer David Yarrow says Courtney Collins Fine Art of Big Sky sells more of his art than the galleries he works with in New York or Los Angeles.
bozone.com
Rock steady: Filling Station releases early ‘23 concert schedule
No matter what sort of music you’re into, the Filling Station regularly offers shows by local musicians and traveling acts. The concerts showcase artists from a variety of genres, welcoming diverse audiences to the north Bozeman space with performances held throughout the week. Here’s who worked their way onto the first calendar of the new year.
bozone.com
Bridger home to ales & acoustics in Bozeman, Three Forks
With the holidays behind us, it’s time to put those gift certificates to use! Whether you were lucky enough to be gifted a few Bridger Brewing dollars, the local brewer is excited to welcome patrons to either of its area locations to enjoy a beer and a bite as our true Montana winter presses on. Both venues – the flagship Bozeman space or the new Three Forks Location – also offer nights of live music every week. Here’s a look at who’s performing in the first few weeks of 2023.
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State
BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
bozone.com
Weekend bands, midweek acoustics pack Eagles’ calender
Our new calendars are proudly displayed, and at least some of us are ready to shake off the holidays with a night of revelry. Downtown Bozeman’s Eagles Bar continues to book the very best talent the Valley has to offer for their regular Wednesday acoustics and weekend jamming. Here’s who’s helping FOE kick of a brand new year of fantastic live music.
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?
Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
bozone.com
Have FUN Dancing in ‘23 with trio of basic courses
Dancing is fun and anyone can learn how! It’s also a superb physical conditioner. Learning to dance will open up a wonderful new world of new friends and a thriving social life. It’s a great way to meet new people, gain self-confidence, learn a social skill and get some exercise. No experience or partner necessary.
Bozeman man loses fingers in firework explosion
Cameron Alverson's New Year's Eve did not go as expected when a firework exploded in his hand while he was celebrating, causing him to lose more than half of his fingers.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Bigfork to receive money for affordable housing
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated to four Montana communities.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
NBCMontana
Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
NBCMontana
Indicators show Gallatin Co. real estate market slowing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County real estate professionals say despite tight inventory and rapid sales, numbers are slowly returning to more typical levels. Experts say single-family home prices increased 4.6% from last November, while condo and townhouse prices increased 3%. The number of days homes spent on the market...
With New Construction, When Can We Expect A Rent Drop In Bozeman?
For those of us who live and rent in Bozeman, we're all familiar with how much of our income goes to housing each month. In fact, for many of us, the sky-high prices resorted in an additional part-time job or a roommate. There were a few reasons behind this big...
Comments / 0