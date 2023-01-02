ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Exciting New Changes in Medina!

Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
wtuz.com

Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound

A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
MINERAL CITY, OH
DogTime

Miniature Bulldog Rescued From Lake Erie by Ohio Firefighters

A Miniature Bulldog stranded in Lake Erie was safely brought to shore thanks to the heroic rescue of Ohio firefighters. Miniature Bulldog in Over His Head The 1-year-old pup is named Diesel, and the clever canine escaped from his Michigan Avenue home on Dec. 28 by climbing over a snow drift while his dog dad […] The post Miniature Bulldog Rescued From Lake Erie by Ohio Firefighters appeared first on DogTime.
LORAIN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
LYNDHURST, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Parma Fire Department struggling with recruitment

PARMA — Fire departments across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, an issue also being felt here in Ohio. The Parma Fire Department said fewer people are interested in doing the job, and that about four firefighters are getting ready to retire, but eight more will be added to their ranks in the new year.
PARMA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy