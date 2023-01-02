Read full article on original website
WKYC
Exciting New Changes in Medina!
Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Teen arrested for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High
The Olmsted Falls Police Department says it has a juvenile in custody for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High School.
cleveland19.com
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
whbc.com
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
'Blizzard Bandit' breaks into Summit County bar, comes away empty-handed
GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into an area bar during last month's winter storm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Dubbing the suspect...
wtuz.com
Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound
A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
Miniature Bulldog Rescued From Lake Erie by Ohio Firefighters
A Miniature Bulldog stranded in Lake Erie was safely brought to shore thanks to the heroic rescue of Ohio firefighters. Miniature Bulldog in Over His Head The 1-year-old pup is named Diesel, and the clever canine escaped from his Michigan Avenue home on Dec. 28 by climbing over a snow drift while his dog dad […] The post Miniature Bulldog Rescued From Lake Erie by Ohio Firefighters appeared first on DogTime.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Local disability applicants suffering; Social Security admits problems
This week people on Social Security got an 8.7% increase in payments. It’s a big boost when the system works the way it’s supposed to, but often it doesn’t.
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
spectrumnews1.com
Parma Fire Department struggling with recruitment
PARMA — Fire departments across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, an issue also being felt here in Ohio. The Parma Fire Department said fewer people are interested in doing the job, and that about four firefighters are getting ready to retire, but eight more will be added to their ranks in the new year.
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
'It's spreading quickly': Northeast Ohio doctors concerned about new COVID-19 variant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new COVID-19 variant is taking over parts of the country. Northeast Ohio doctors say they're keeping a close eye out and bracing for a possible surge. "The data that we do have does suggest that it's spreading quickly, more quickly than other variants," said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at Cleveland Clinic.
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
