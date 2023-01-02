ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

West Sub’s new owner

Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital

Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire severely damages four boats at Far South Side marina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire Wednesday at Pier 11 Marina on the city's Far South Side caused serious damage to at least four boats.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, crews spent hours putting out flames that officials on the ground are now saying resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.We are told that altogether, those damages will most likely surpass $1.1 million.It was around 10 a.m. when crews with the Chicago and Dolton fire departments responded to the marina at 826 E. 138th St. – along the Little Calumet River on the southern boundary of the city. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Fulton Grace opens Gurnee office led by Alex Attiah

Fulton Grace Realty has welcomed a group of nearly 20 agents from, formerly, d’aprile properties to open a new office in Gurnee. The team there is led by Alex Attiah. The office is set to open in March 2023 and will be securing a Wisconsin license. Attiah, along with...
GURNEE, IL
fox32chicago.com

SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River

CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a long time Evanston diner that’s been around for over three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With demand booming, the diner moved to a bigger location on Davis St. in 2019. The restaurant’s shut down follows the closing of three other businesses, including beauty salon Deka Lash on New Year’s Day and Smylie Brothers and Flat Top Grill the day before.
EVANSTON, IL
Austin Weekly News

As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates

It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Wild Fork, The West Suburbs’ New Palace Of Protein

Inside Wild Fork on the corner of Lake and Harlem in Oak Park. | David Hammond. Tuesday, January 3, 2022 || By David Hammond || @maywoodnews. Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on Dec. 24, I felt like Robin Williams in “Moscow on the Hudson.” Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store

CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. The offenders took a cash register and an unknown...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy