McDonald's blocking historic building's redevelopment, owner says
The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.
oakpark.com
West Sub’s new owner
Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
Fulla Bologna Opening Fourth Location in Rogers Park
The restaurant will move into the former home of Bacci Pizza
Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
oakpark.com
With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital
Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
Fire severely damages four boats at Far South Side marina
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire Wednesday at Pier 11 Marina on the city's Far South Side caused serious damage to at least four boats.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, crews spent hours putting out flames that officials on the ground are now saying resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.We are told that altogether, those damages will most likely surpass $1.1 million.It was around 10 a.m. when crews with the Chicago and Dolton fire departments responded to the marina at 826 E. 138th St. – along the Little Calumet River on the southern boundary of the city. Fire...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Fulton Grace opens Gurnee office led by Alex Attiah
Fulton Grace Realty has welcomed a group of nearly 20 agents from, formerly, d’aprile properties to open a new office in Gurnee. The team there is led by Alex Attiah. The office is set to open in March 2023 and will be securing a Wisconsin license. Attiah, along with...
fox32chicago.com
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River
CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a long time Evanston diner that’s been around for over three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With demand booming, the diner moved to a bigger location on Davis St. in 2019. The restaurant’s shut down follows the closing of three other businesses, including beauty salon Deka Lash on New Year’s Day and Smylie Brothers and Flat Top Grill the day before.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery sprees claim at least 8 more victims from Wicker Park to Lower West Side
Chicago — Groups of armed men robbed at least eight victims during two waves of crime stretching from Wicker Park and Humboldt Park to the Lower West Side on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police reports. Despite several arrests, the same areas have been hit repeatedly by similar robbery sprees since mid-November.
Recent ‘Swatting' Attacks Involving Ring Cameras Prompt Warning From Cybersecurity Expert
A federal grand jury in California has indicted two men who may have been responsible for a nationwide “Ring swatting spree” that targeted Ring security cameras, including those in the Chicago area. According to the indictment, Kya Christian Nelson, a.k.a. “ChumLul,” of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew...
Noble Square residents wake up to water flowing into their homes
Residents say the mess could potentially have been avoided.
Austin Weekly News
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
947wls.com
America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates
It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
‘Why Would You Do This To Me?' Chicago Cafe Owner Speaks After Business Tagged with Racist Graffiti
Chicago police are now investigating after a small business in the Bridgeport neighborhood was tagged with racist graffiti this week. The owner of Cook It Mama Café says she made the discovery Wednesday morning. “It’s sad we’re facing racism in this time of the world,” said Sydney Blakely....
vfpress.news
Wild Fork, The West Suburbs’ New Palace Of Protein
Inside Wild Fork on the corner of Lake and Harlem in Oak Park. | David Hammond. Tuesday, January 3, 2022 || By David Hammond || @maywoodnews. Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on Dec. 24, I felt like Robin Williams in “Moscow on the Hudson.” Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
fox32chicago.com
5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store
CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. The offenders took a cash register and an unknown...
