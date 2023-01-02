Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
$10k reward offered after married couple slain at Florida retirement community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help, and offering a $10,000 reward, as they investigate the killings of a married couple who was found dead inside their home at a retirement community in Mount Dora Saturday afternoon, WESH reports. According to police, a security guard called 911 at 4 p.m. Saturday […]
Police in Florida offering $10K reward for info about 'heinous' murder of married couple
Police in Florida are asking the public for tips to help them find the person responsible for killing a married couple in their senior living community apartment.
wtaj.com
Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Medina,...
Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida
An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
Suspect who reportedly murdered couple in parked car with two babies inside extradited back to Mississippi
The man accused of killing a young couple who were sitting with two babies is back in Mississippi after being captured in Ohio in November. The Laure Leader-Call reports that Ronald Buckley, 20, was returned to Mississippi after he waived extradition in Ohio. Buckley is charged with two counts of...
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
Florida Boaters Shocked To See Monkeys Diving Into River: “It Was The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Heard”
Chalk this up as something you don’t expect to see…. Florida is known for a huge variety of wildlife, which include panthers, alligators, sharks, sting rays, pythons, bobcats, and pretty much every animal you could imagine, including a non-native species that has made their home in the middle of the state.
WATCH: Crack forms in famous Florida bald eagle pair’s egg
A crack has formed in one of the two eggs laid by the area’s “most beloved pair of bald eagles,” the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam (SWFEC) shows.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
wmfe.org
COVID hospitalizations are rising in Central Florida
Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to federal data. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Orlando Health reports its numbers have been rising but not at a concerning rate.
Top Florida judge issues warning on jury duty scam
Crooks are turning to a new scam to target families in the Tampa Bay area, saying you didn't show up for jury duty and you'll be arrested, unless you pay up.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
