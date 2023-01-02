ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
wtaj.com

Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
POLK COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida

An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
MOUNT DORA, FL
Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

COVID hospitalizations are rising in Central Florida

Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to federal data. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Orlando Health reports its numbers have been rising but not at a concerning rate.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE

