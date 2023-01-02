Read full article on original website
Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament Highlights - Semifinals
MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament held their semifinal round tonight. Check out the scores and highlights here.
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Quieter and colder weather expected across Central Illinois following Tuesday's storms
(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week. Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s. This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of...
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
Longtime Maroa Fire Chief dies after 40 years with department
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief Larry Peasley passed away on Wednesday. The Chief had been with the department for over 40 years. His Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9th from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert's Funeral Home in Clinton. His Funeral will be held Tuesday, January 10th at 11 a.m. at the Maroa Methodist Church.
DPS 61 still recommending masks for students, staff
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — With the Macon County Health Department reporting High Risk levels for COVID-19 transmission, Decatur Public Schools is highly recommending masks for students, staff, and visitors inside DPS facilities. According to a post on the DPS Facebook, students and staff who test positive for COVID are...
Decatur Salvation Army falls short of Red Kettle Campaign goal
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This year, the Decatur Salvation Army said it did not reach its Christmas campaign goal of $600,000. According to Director of Development, Kyle Karsten, despite the outpouring of volunteers and community generosity, The Salvation Army fell short of its goal. "It's an amazing response we had...
Decatur man seeks life-changing kidney transplant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Timothy Shelley is a man of smiles and giving back. By the looks you wouldn't think he hopes to see his 35th birthday next September. Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age, his health took a serious turn at age 29. Alarming high blood pressure which soon was determined to be linked to kidney function.
Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed in the neck in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of the man fatally stabbed in the neck, Tuesday evening. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville. Carmean was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, in...
Man sentenced to 26 years for shooting at SUV containing 2 adults, 2 children
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Shelby County State's Attorney, 23-year-old Chance Evans was sentenced to 26 years in prison for firing a gun into an SUV following a heated argument with the driver. Evans was traveling in the passenger seat of his girlfriend's SUV on April 12...
National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes from yesterday's storms
(WAND) — The National Weather Service has confirmed seven separate tornadoes that spawned from yesterday's severe weather. None of the tornadoes ranked higher than EF1, which includes twisters with wind speeds between 65 and 110 mph. EF1 in Gibson City with winds at 100 mph. EF1 in Decatur with...
Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Decatur house fire considered 'suspicious'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur law enforcement suspect arson is to blame for a house fire that called firefighters out January 3. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of E. Wood St. around 10 p.m. for a single-story house fire. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from...
Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
Suspect involved in Decatur shooting enters plea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who police said was involved in a shooting that injured 3 people pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Court records indicated on Tuesday, Deyondre Weaver, 18, entered a plea of guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon were dismissed.
Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
