ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Why does fuel economy in vehicles go down in winter?

By Nexstar Media Wire, James Wesser
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJwxG_0k1NNeNV00

( WHTM ) — Have you noticed your gas mileage has gotten a little less efficient recently? There are several reasons why your car’s fuel economy may have worsened since winter started.

One of those reasons has to do with aerodynamics or the way the air moves around a vehicle. Cold air is much denser than warmer air, which causes drag on a vehicle. According to energy.gov , this drag increases at highway speeds. Cold air also has an effect on tire pressure. Because of this, the rolling resistance on a vehicle is increased. More drag and more resistance mean your car gets fewer miles to the gallon.

Do you really need to let your car warm up before driving in winter?

Another factor has to do with the gasoline itself. Energy.gov states that winter blends of gasoline have less energy per gallon when compared to summer blends.

The difference in these blends has to do with something called the Reid Vapor Pressure, or RVP. This is the measure of how easily the fuel evaporates at increased temperatures.

Winter fuel requires an increase in this RVP. If the fuel doesn’t evaporate readily in cold temperatures, the engine will start hard and run roughly when it is cold outside, according to The Inside Track.

Other reasons gas mileage drops in the winter include idling your car for too long, and how the engine and transmission friction increases in cold weather due to the cold engine oil and other drive-line fluids.

So, what can you do to maximize your mileage in cold weather? Energy.gov provides some tips:

  • Minimize idling to warm up the car. Most manufacturers recommend driving off gently after about 30 seconds. The engine will warm up faster being driven, which will allow the heat to turn on sooner, decreasing fuel costs, and reducing emissions.
  • Don’t use seat warmers or defrosters more than necessary.
  • Check tire pressure regularly.
  • Use the type of oil recommended for cold weather driving by the vehicle manufacturer.
  • Remove accessories that increase wind resistance, like roof racks, when not in use.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years

(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

New four-way stop stirs up controversy

TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it.  When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town.  Some […]
TEACHEY, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office to hire new specialist

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is about to get a new specialist. The Sheriff’s Office recently announced that it was awarded a $166,000 grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission. The grant money will be used to hire a victim service specialist who will help handle court dates and outreach programs. Their […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law in Kentucky

President Biden on Wednesday made an appeal to the value of bipartisanship during a trip to Kentucky, providing a stark split-screen moment with the chaos unfolding in the House back in Washington, D.C. Biden delivered remarks in the shadow of the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio over the Ohio River, to tout […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WNCT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes all lanes of Western Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No travel is happening in either direction of Western Boulevard as a water main broke Wednesday afternoon near the intersection with Interstate 440, The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday. The closure is not impacting any traffic on I-440. However, CBS 17’s Gilat Melamed reported from the scene that officers are directing […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy