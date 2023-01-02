that why we have so many low income people in our state. Governor Reynolds can change this. there is more minimum wage jobs then good paying jobs. look at all the companies laying off. which these people can't find jobs with the same salary they were getting. so this make people go get snap benefits. or become homeless. they can't pay bills for housing food medicine. look at all the homeless that is working but can not be self efficient. who can live off $7.25 an hour and be able to pay rent when there is no rent under $400 any longer they're all up above thousands to 800 to 700 and if you're making 725 an hour there is no way you can pay rent your utilities your Medicare medicine your food for your family and can I blame it all on Kim Reynolds okay the Iowa rescue plan what did she do with that money she didn't use it on Iowans because if she did I haven't heard of it
correction she hasent done anything for the poor ppl of iowa only her wealthy campain donors!! and shes not gonna do anything for the average person anytime soon
imagine that ....thats what iowa gets for keeping same Republicans in office...unlike Nebraska and South Dakota who actually want workers
Comments / 16