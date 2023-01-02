ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview

NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Furious With Hall Of Fame Snub

The NFL announced on Wednesday nights its finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. One snub has people upset, though. Former NFL running back Fred Taylor was not listed among the finalists. This is upsetting for most of the football world. "It’s a shame this group has...
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Resting Players

Jerry Jones has made his decision on potentially benching starters for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. The Dallas Cowboys will be at full strength for their regular season finale. "There's too much to play for," Jones said, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr. If the Philadelphia Eagles...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 20-19 on Sunday afternoon thanks to a game-winning 21-yard field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo. The moment was certainly a cause for celebration, just like any game-winning field goal, but the way the Falcons’ social media team chose to celebrate was definitely in poor Read more... The post NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing

When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here's a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard.

