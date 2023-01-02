Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes
Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Tua Tagovailoa Contract: Dolphins Must Give QB $22.6 Million Despite Concussion Concerns
The Dolphins have a big decision to make this offseason on the Tua Tagovailoa contract and they must take a calculated risk. The post Tua Tagovailoa Contract: Dolphins Must Give QB $22.6 Million Despite Concussion Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tigerdroppings.com
Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview
NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Hall Of Fame Snub
The NFL announced on Wednesday nights its finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. One snub has people upset, though. Former NFL running back Fred Taylor was not listed among the finalists. This is upsetting for most of the football world. "It’s a shame this group has...
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Resting Players
Jerry Jones has made his decision on potentially benching starters for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. The Dallas Cowboys will be at full strength for their regular season finale. "There's too much to play for," Jones said, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr. If the Philadelphia Eagles...
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 20-19 on Sunday afternoon thanks to a game-winning 21-yard field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo. The moment was certainly a cause for celebration, just like any game-winning field goal, but the way the Falcons’ social media team chose to celebrate was definitely in poor Read more... The post NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing
When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
Comments / 0