iredellfreenews.com
Robert Vernon Yonce
Robert Vernon Yonce, 83, of Statesville, N.C., went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2023. He was born on December 22, 1939, to Vernon William and Margaret Timmerman Yonce in Aiken, S.C. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Gerri Yonce and Katherine Ann Yonce.
iredellfreenews.com
Martha Waters Fulbright
Martha Waters Fulbright, 77, of Mooresville, entered in to the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born on December 12, 1945, in Mooresville, N.C., to the late Fred Vernon Waters and Elizabeth Martin Waters. Martha was a graduate of Mooresville High School and attended Appalachian...
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Allen Dunlap
Robert “Bob” Allen Dunlap, 62, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. Bob was born on April 26, 1960, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Marion Loris Dunlap and Dora Jean Devor Dunlap. He attended UNC Wilmington and then followed his passion for music by becoming a professional drummer. Bob was a successful musician for more than 30 years.
iredellfreenews.com
Annie Cheek Evans Maas
Annie Cheek Evans Maas, 81, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville. She was born on September 9, 1941, in Surry County, N.C., to the late John Wesley Cheek and Ticy Wood Cheek. Mrs. Maas graduated from Mountain Park High School. She worked in textiles following her graduation and went on to work in the craft and fabric department at Walmart, and later she opened her own business, Annie’s Alterations in Mooresville, for over 25 years. She was an avid quilt maker and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the citizen center playing Bingo.
iredellfreenews.com
Dorothy Brown-Newton
Dorothy Brown-Newton, 52, of Statesville, N.C., died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on November 27, 1970, to the late James Brown and Shirley Montgomery Brown. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Latichisa Brown. Dorothy was an author and...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2023
Iredell Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on January 3. Mother Hannah Boles and father Christopher Boles arrived at Iredell Memorial early Tuesday morning. Just three hours later, the Taylorsville couple welcomed their daughter, Sarah Rebecca Boles, into the world at 8:36 a.m. Both Hannah and her beautiful...
iredellfreenews.com
SPD investigating crash in which pedestrian was struck on Turnersburg Highway
A Statesville man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Turnersburg Highway. Statesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Turnersburg Highway and Northpointe Boulevard about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The vehicle...
iredellfreenews.com
Piedmont HealthCare announces expansion of women’s health services in Statesville
Piedmont HealthCare on Tuesday announced a major expansion of its women’s health services in the Statesville area. Healthcare in Iredell County has changed a lot over the past year with the closing of Davis Regional Medical Center and the Davis OB/GYN group. As a result, the Piedmont HealthCare Women’s...
iredellfreenews.com
NC MedAssist, Iredell County Health Department to provide free over-the-counter medication in Mooresville on January 13
NC MedAssist and the Iredell County Health Department are partnering to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County on Friday, January 13. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, located at 150 S. Church Street, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Charlotte man faces felony gun and drug charges after being stopped at traffic checkpoint on New Year’s Eve
A Charlotte man faces felony charges after members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team found guns and drugs in a vehicle at a multi-agency checkpoint in Statesville on New Year’s Eve. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Cameron Alonzo Bacon, 20, of Deer...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Statesville man faces drug charges after being stopped for equipment violation
A Statesville man faces felony drug charges after being stopped by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy for an equipment violation. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Christopher David Quattlebaum, 30, of Gay Street Statesville, in a news release Thursday. After Deputy C. Wilson conducted a traffic stop...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville receives clean audit; commissioners approve tax incentives for Fibreworks Composites’ expansion
The Town of Mooresville received a clean audit with no exceptions following a review of the town’s finances and internal controls by Potter & Co. Representatives of the Mooresville CPA firm presented the findings to town commissioners during Tuesday’s board meeting. The town has a net financial position...
iredellfreenews.com
Full Bloom Film Festival to screen ‘Encanto’ on January 10 as part of film night series
The Full Bloom Film Festival will show “Encanto” as the first film of the 2023 film night series. The film will screen on Tuesday, January 10, at 7 p.m. at the Iredell Arts Council, located at 203 S. Meeting Street in Statesville. An animated Disney film, “Encanto” tells...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell-Statesville Schools awarded $17 million mental health grant
Iredell-Statesville Schools has been awarded a $17 million grant to fund school-based mental health services to students over the next five years. The grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education. I-SS will use the federal funds to hire 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure with...
iredellfreenews.com
Cold Case: Statesville police asking for public’s help in solving 1992 homicide
A team of retired Statesville Police Department investigators has begun taking a fresh look at unsolved crimes. These investigators will be reviewing reports and evidence associated with specific cases and looking for new leads in an effort to bring charges against those responsible for these crimes. The first case assigned...
