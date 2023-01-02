ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Robert Vernon Yonce

Robert Vernon Yonce, 83, of Statesville, N.C., went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2023. He was born on December 22, 1939, to Vernon William and Margaret Timmerman Yonce in Aiken, S.C. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Gerri Yonce and Katherine Ann Yonce.
STATESVILLE, NC
Martha Waters Fulbright

Martha Waters Fulbright, 77, of Mooresville, entered in to the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born on December 12, 1945, in Mooresville, N.C., to the late Fred Vernon Waters and Elizabeth Martin Waters. Martha was a graduate of Mooresville High School and attended Appalachian...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Robert Allen Dunlap

Robert “Bob” Allen Dunlap, 62, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. Bob was born on April 26, 1960, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Marion Loris Dunlap and Dora Jean Devor Dunlap. He attended UNC Wilmington and then followed his passion for music by becoming a professional drummer. Bob was a successful musician for more than 30 years.
STATESVILLE, NC
Annie Cheek Evans Maas

Annie Cheek Evans Maas, 81, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville. She was born on September 9, 1941, in Surry County, N.C., to the late John Wesley Cheek and Ticy Wood Cheek. Mrs. Maas graduated from Mountain Park High School. She worked in textiles following her graduation and went on to work in the craft and fabric department at Walmart, and later she opened her own business, Annie’s Alterations in Mooresville, for over 25 years. She was an avid quilt maker and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the citizen center playing Bingo.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Dorothy Brown-Newton

Dorothy Brown-Newton, 52, of Statesville, N.C., died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on November 27, 1970, to the late James Brown and Shirley Montgomery Brown. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Latichisa Brown. Dorothy was an author and...
STATESVILLE, NC
Iredell Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2023

Iredell Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on January 3. Mother Hannah Boles and father Christopher Boles arrived at Iredell Memorial early Tuesday morning. Just three hours later, the Taylorsville couple welcomed their daughter, Sarah Rebecca Boles, into the world at 8:36 a.m. Both Hannah and her beautiful...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
SPD investigating crash in which pedestrian was struck on Turnersburg Highway

A Statesville man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Turnersburg Highway. Statesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Turnersburg Highway and Northpointe Boulevard about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The vehicle...
STATESVILLE, NC
Iredell-Statesville Schools awarded $17 million mental health grant

Iredell-Statesville Schools has been awarded a $17 million grant to fund school-based mental health services to students over the next five years. The grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education. I-SS will use the federal funds to hire 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure with...

