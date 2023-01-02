Dramatic footage captures emergency crews rescuing four people after a Tesla crashed 250ft off a cliff at Devils Slide in California. Two adults and two children were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being hoisted up by rescue crews and airlifted to hospital.All four were left critically injured as a result of the incident, which happened around 11am on Monday (2 January).Authorities have not yet said what caused the vehicle to leave the road and careen down the cliff and an investigation is underway.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL quarterback recalls rescuing helicopter crash passengers while riding jetski‘Standing on picket lines’ won’t resolve railway dispute, transport secretary saysMick Lynch accuses government of ‘torpedoing’ rail strike talks before Christmas

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO