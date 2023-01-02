Read full article on original website
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow Accident
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Ken Block shared heartbreaking final post before dying in accident
Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTuber, sadly passed away this week after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. He was 55 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Hoonigan Racing Division on Instagram: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”
Disturbing details about Tesla’s 250-foot cliff drop emerge amid initial investigation
Yesterday, the internet was shocked by the news that a Tesla had plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California. All of the all-electric vehicle’s occupants — a family of four — survived, with the children coming out of the incident with minor to moderate injuries while the adults came out with more serious injuries.
Deadly flooding in California devastates homes, roads
A massive storm in California left roads and homes flooded, triggering a flurry of emergency calls and rescues. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more on the deadly flooding.Jan. 3, 2023.
California: Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off cliff
Dramatic footage captures emergency crews rescuing four people after a Tesla crashed 250ft off a cliff at Devils Slide in California. Two adults and two children were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being hoisted up by rescue crews and airlifted to hospital.All four were left critically injured as a result of the incident, which happened around 11am on Monday (2 January).Authorities have not yet said what caused the vehicle to leave the road and careen down the cliff and an investigation is underway.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL quarterback recalls rescuing helicopter crash passengers while riding jetski‘Standing on picket lines’ won’t resolve railway dispute, transport secretary saysMick Lynch accuses government of ‘torpedoing’ rail strike talks before Christmas
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said. It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS...
