Reno, NV

GAMINGbible

Ken Block shared heartbreaking final post before dying in accident

Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTuber, sadly passed away this week after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. He was 55 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Hoonigan Racing Division on Instagram: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

California: Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off cliff

Dramatic footage captures emergency crews rescuing four people after a Tesla crashed 250ft off a cliff at Devils Slide in California. Two adults and two children were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being hoisted up by rescue crews and airlifted to hospital.All four were left critically injured as a result of the incident, which happened around 11am on Monday (2 January).Authorities have not yet said what caused the vehicle to leave the road and careen down the cliff and an investigation is underway.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL quarterback recalls rescuing helicopter crash passengers while riding jetski‘Standing on picket lines’ won’t resolve railway dispute, transport secretary saysMick Lynch accuses government of ‘torpedoing’ rail strike talks before Christmas
CALIFORNIA STATE

