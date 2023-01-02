Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville receives clean audit; commissioners approve tax incentives for Fibreworks Composites’ expansion
The Town of Mooresville received a clean audit with no exceptions following a review of the town’s finances and internal controls by Potter & Co. Representatives of the Mooresville CPA firm presented the findings to town commissioners during Tuesday’s board meeting. The town has a net financial position...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve economic development incentive for Fibreworks Composite
An existing company received a boost from the Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night. Commissioners held a public hearing and then voted unanimously to grant Fibreworks Composite LLC a $77,905 tax break over a five-year period. The incentive is contingent upon the company investing of up to $5...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Commissioners take a look at short-term rentals
No need to keep quiet at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting as the Iredell County Public Library Employees received the Medium Staff Development of the Year Award from the North Carolina Public Library Directors’ Association in December 2022. The library received the award for programming guidelines last...
iredellfreenews.com
NC MedAssist, Iredell County Health Department to provide free over-the-counter medication in Mooresville on January 13
NC MedAssist and the Iredell County Health Department are partnering to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County on Friday, January 13. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, located at 150 S. Church Street, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The...
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
lakenormanpublications.com
How will the Timber Road extension impact Mooresville traffic?
MOORESVILLE – Plans are progressing for the $21 million-plus East-West Connector as the artery for an anticipated development corridor, with construction bids expected soon for the phase 1 segment between Langtree Road, near the Lowe’s headquarters entrance and Cove Church campus, and N.C. 115 south of Langtree’s current intersection.
Some companies are not requiring employers to have a college degree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More employers are no longer requiring applicants for high-paying jobs to have a college diploma. It used to be that in order to get a comfy job in the big corner office you had to have a college diploma. But now some big-name companies are changing that.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell-Statesville Schools awarded $17 million mental health grant
Iredell-Statesville Schools has been awarded a $17 million grant to fund school-based mental health services to students over the next five years. The grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education. I-SS will use the federal funds to hire 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure with...
Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed. John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville commissioners delay action on developer’s request to rezone Transco Road property for 579 multi-family units
Mooresville town commissioners on Tuesday delayed a decision on a developer’s request to rezone 96.8 acres off Transco Road for a project that includes hundreds of multi-family residential units. Four commissioners appeared poised to vote against the rezoning request, citing the N.C. Department of Transportation’s failure to provide adequate...
WBTV
Help available for those needing assistance with heating bills in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Starting Tuesday, anyone in Mecklenburg County who qualifies can apply for help with their heating bill. The program is called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program and it’s available throughout the state but administered at the county level. Although it’s not too cold this...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
Community advocates continue to seek bail reform in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is calling for bail reform as the Queen City continues to experience gun violence. Sevhn Robinson lost her 25-year-old son Kyyri Doggette in 2017 to a shooting on Independence Boulevard. Robinson was told by police her son was the 55th homicide that year.
WXII 12
High Point Police warning customers of skimmers inside two Walmart stores
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police Department has found skimmers inside two local Walmart stores in the Triad. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on registers inside the Walmart stores on South and North Main Street in...
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
qcnerve.com
OPINION: Mecklenburg County Democrats Owe Cheri Beasley an Apology
We as Mecklenburg County Democrats owe Cheri Beasley an apology. If you live in Mecklenburg County, you may be confused by this statement, as many local Democrats — particularly those with direct ties to the party — often brag about how “blue” Mecklenburg is. Yes, it’s true that most local seats go to Democrats, including the two historically Republican school board seats (Districts 1 & 6) that flipped “blue” this election cycle, but in a county with a voter turnout rate of just 45%, should Democrats be bragging?
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 4th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
I-77 North reopens near I-40 exit in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northbound Interstate 77 has reopened after a crash near the exit for I-40 in Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT first reported the crash just after midnight. The roadway was closed for hours at Exit 51. Officials said drivers were directed to take […]
