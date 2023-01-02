ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County Commissioners take a look at short-term rentals

No need to keep quiet at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting as the Iredell County Public Library Employees received the Medium Staff Development of the Year Award from the North Carolina Public Library Directors’ Association in December 2022. The library received the award for programming guidelines last...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How will the Timber Road extension impact Mooresville traffic?

MOORESVILLE – Plans are progressing for the $21 million-plus East-West Connector as the artery for an anticipated development corridor, with construction bids expected soon for the phase 1 segment between Langtree Road, near the Lowe’s headquarters entrance and Cove Church campus, and N.C. 115 south of Langtree’s current intersection.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell-Statesville Schools awarded $17 million mental health grant

Iredell-Statesville Schools has been awarded a $17 million grant to fund school-based mental health services to students over the next five years. The grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education. I-SS will use the federal funds to hire 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure with...
WCNC

Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed. John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville commissioners delay action on developer’s request to rezone Transco Road property for 579 multi-family units

Mooresville town commissioners on Tuesday delayed a decision on a developer’s request to rezone 96.8 acres off Transco Road for a project that includes hundreds of multi-family residential units. Four commissioners appeared poised to vote against the rezoning request, citing the N.C. Department of Transportation’s failure to provide adequate...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

OPINION: Mecklenburg County Democrats Owe Cheri Beasley an Apology

We as Mecklenburg County Democrats owe Cheri Beasley an apology. If you live in Mecklenburg County, you may be confused by this statement, as many local Democrats — particularly those with direct ties to the party — often brag about how “blue” Mecklenburg is. Yes, it’s true that most local seats go to Democrats, including the two historically Republican school board seats (Districts 1 & 6) that flipped “blue” this election cycle, but in a county with a voter turnout rate of just 45%, should Democrats be bragging?
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 4th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Queen City News

I-77 North reopens near I-40 exit in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northbound Interstate 77 has reopened after a crash near the exit for I-40 in Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT first reported the crash just after midnight. The roadway was closed for hours at Exit 51. Officials said drivers were directed to take […]
STATESVILLE, NC

