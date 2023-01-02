We as Mecklenburg County Democrats owe Cheri Beasley an apology. If you live in Mecklenburg County, you may be confused by this statement, as many local Democrats — particularly those with direct ties to the party — often brag about how “blue” Mecklenburg is. Yes, it’s true that most local seats go to Democrats, including the two historically Republican school board seats (Districts 1 & 6) that flipped “blue” this election cycle, but in a county with a voter turnout rate of just 45%, should Democrats be bragging?

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO