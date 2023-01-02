Annie Cheek Evans Maas, 81, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville. She was born on September 9, 1941, in Surry County, N.C., to the late John Wesley Cheek and Ticy Wood Cheek. Mrs. Maas graduated from Mountain Park High School. She worked in textiles following her graduation and went on to work in the craft and fabric department at Walmart, and later she opened her own business, Annie’s Alterations in Mooresville, for over 25 years. She was an avid quilt maker and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the citizen center playing Bingo.

