CJ Perry explained why she’d take a pay cut and shut down her lucrative exclusive content site if she were offered a WWE return. The world of exclusive content can be a boon to stars looking to make income on top of their wrestling earnings, and in some cases, can be even more lucrative than even a WWE contract. Mandy Rose made waves last month when she was released from WWE over content she was posting on her own fan site, and it was recently revealed that she made over $1 million in the month of December alone.

2 DAYS AGO