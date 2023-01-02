Read full article on original website
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
William Regal Officially Back In WWE
It looks like William Regal’s future in the wrestling business is assured following his exit from AEW at the end of 2022 according to a new report. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed in December 2022 that William Regal’s time in the company was drawing to a close and that the English star would be returning to WWE.
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
Saraya Reveals Her Mystery Partner For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
After weeks of speculation, we now know who will team with Saraya on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite!. Ever since she announced that she’d be returning to the ring with a mystery partner to take on the team of Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, speculation has abounded about who the mystery person might be.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview
Welcome to TJR’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 preview. For the fourth straight year, I’ll be covering New Japan’s biggest show of the year for you, our dear readers. New Japan has scaled things back and returned to the classic one-night structure…technically. They will be in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th, followed by their regular New Year’s Dash show the following night. There will be a second ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ show on January 21st, but that will be in the Yokohama Arena.
New TNT Champion Gives Heartwarming Speech After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air [Video]
After a huge win in the main event of Dynamite, the new AEW TNT Champion gave a heartwarming address to his hometown crowd. Samoa Joe has reigned as AEW TNT Champion since defeating Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match at AEW Full Gear. Last week, he defeated Wardlow again in singles action, albeit after attacking the former TNT Champion’s leg with a steel pipe backstage, rendering Wardlow unable to compete at full strength.
Ex-WWE Diva Hits Out At Claims She Had An Affair With Kurt Angle
A former WWE Diva has taken to social media to fire back at claims that she had an extra-marital affair with Kurt Angle. A remarkable series of tweets were sent out on January 2nd by Karren Jarrett. Karen is currently married to Jeff Jarret but was previously married to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
John Laurinaitis Set For First Post-WWE Appearance
Former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis is set to make his first public appearance since being let go from the company in 2022. John Laurinaitis began working for WWE full-time following the closure of WCW in 2001. Laurinaitis replaced Jim Ross as the company’s Head of Talent Relations in the mid-2000s and it’s safe to say that there is no love lost between the two men given Ross’ recent comments about the man who competed in the ring as Johnny Ace.
CJ Perry On Why She’d Shut Down Exclusive Content Site For WWE Return
CJ Perry explained why she’d take a pay cut and shut down her lucrative exclusive content site if she were offered a WWE return. The world of exclusive content can be a boon to stars looking to make income on top of their wrestling earnings, and in some cases, can be even more lucrative than even a WWE contract. Mandy Rose made waves last month when she was released from WWE over content she was posting on her own fan site, and it was recently revealed that she made over $1 million in the month of December alone.
HARDY Confirmed To Make WWE Royal Rumble Performance After RAW Appearance
Musician HARDY made an impact on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, and confirmed that he will be performing live at the Royal Rumble. After being hit by his own signature guitar by Solo Sikoa recently, Elias looked to gain a measure of revenge when he took on ‘The Enforcer’ in a Music City Street Fight on the 2nd January 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW.
Ric Flair Left The Arena Before Charlotte Flair’s Return
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has explained how he missed Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown return despite being in the arena for the show. Charlotte Flair made her return to the WWE ring for the first time in seven months on the 30th of December 2022 edition of SmackDown where she stunned the world by defeating Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
WWE Hall Of Famer Trashes Spot During Raw Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has taken issue with a spot on Raw, calling a moment during the Music City Street Fight on the show “pathetic.”. The first Monday Night Raw of 2023 took place in Nashville, Tennessee, and had a match befitting of the location as Solo Sikoa took on Elias in a Music City Street Fight. The Bloodline’s enforcer continued his undefeated singles record since joining the main roster intact as he put away Elias.
Will Ospreay Names Where His Wrestling Future Will Likely Be
Will Ospreay has discussed where he feels his future lies when his current deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires. Having signed a five-year deal with the Japanese standout promotion in 2019, Will Ospreay is getting close to the point where he can consider his options, and there would no doubt be plenty on the table.
Adam Page Provides Medical Update On AEW Dynamite
Adam Page addressed his medical status on AEW Dynamite after suffering an injury against Jon Moxley in October. On the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page attempted to win the AEW World Championship from then-champion Jon Moxley in the main event of the show. The hard-hitting match came to an abrupt halt when a clothesline from Moxley left Page unmoving on the mat, clearly unable to continue.
Shelton Benjamin Receives Standing Ovation On WWE Main Event
Shelton Benjamin received a standing ovation on WWE Main Event and delivered a special message to the fans in attendance. Prior to WWE Raw airing usually live from 8pm ET to 11 pm ET every Monday, WWE also tapes two matches that air on their syndicated show Main Event. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
Jay White’s Time In Japan Could Be Coming To An End
Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White could be nearing the end of his time in NJPW after issuing a huge challenge at New Year Dash. Jay White went into battle once again inside the Tokyo Dome against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January. White put his IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the line against the 2022 G1 Climax winner in the main event of the show.
Will Ospreay On Triple H – “He’s Such A Gangster”
Will Ospreay holds Triple H in extremely high regard, saying that the WWE head honcho is “such a gangster”. Whilst Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Championship against AEW’s Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, perhaps the more surprising competitor on the card is NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson. When The Good Brothers rejoined WWE last year, Anderson was allowed to have a dual contract which would see him keep up commitments to NJPW – although this wasn’t possible on the same day as Crown Jewel.
Mercedes Mone Pictured With WWE & AEW Stars At Wrestle Kingdom
The artist formerly known as Sasha Banks – Mercedes Mone – has been pictured with major AEW and WWE stars backstage at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After walking out on WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May 2022, the future of Sasha Banks in the company was thrown into some doubt. Despite conflicting reports that said that she was soon to be returning to the company given the change in management, it now looks like The Boss has most definitely moved on.
Matt Jackson Reveals Why He’ll Miss AEW Dynamite This Week
Matt Jackson won’t be appearing on AEW Dynamite this week, and has let fans in on the reason why. Nick and Matt Jackson have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry alongside Kenny Omega taking on Death Triangle in a best of seven series. With the scores currently tied at three wins a piece, the final of the series, which will also determine the AEW Trios Championship, will be taking place on the 11th January 2022 edition of Dynamite.
Naomi Is “Certainly Returning To WWE” – Report
A new report has claimed that a return to WWE for Naomi is all but done and dusted. Whilst a lot of the focus has been on Sasha Banks ahead of her expected appearance at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17, it would seem that her former Women’s Tag Team Championship partner is set for a return to WWE.
