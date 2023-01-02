Read full article on original website
Gov. Pritzker visits Ball Elementary School to highlight investments in early childhood education
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker along with local and community leaders visited Ball Elementary School in Chatham, Illinois to highlight investments in the Preschool for All program, on Thursday. The Governor met with Superintendent Becca Lamon, Principal Tricia Burke, teachers, and students on their first day...
Car dealership creates grant program for downtown Springfield businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A luxury car dealer in Springfield has started a grant program to benefit downtown businesses. Isringhausen Imports awarded $20,000 to the Wakery, a coffee house and alcohol-free bar scheduled to open early this year. “Downtown Springfield has been good to Isringhausen Imports, and we would...
DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois
The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
Decatur Salvation Army falls short of Red Kettle Campaign goal
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This year, the Decatur Salvation Army said it did not reach its Christmas campaign goal of $600,000. According to Director of Development, Kyle Karsten, despite the outpouring of volunteers and community generosity, The Salvation Army fell short of its goal. "It's an amazing response we had...
DPS 61 still recommending masks for students, staff
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — With the Macon County Health Department reporting High Risk levels for COVID-19 transmission, Decatur Public Schools is highly recommending masks for students, staff, and visitors inside DPS facilities. According to a post on the DPS Facebook, students and staff who test positive for COVID are...
Coffey Chosen To Fill Butler’s Seat In Illinois House
A replacement has been named to fill Tim Butler’s seat in the Illinois House. Republican county chairs in the new 95th House District have chosen Mike Coffey, owner of Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, to fill the two-year term in the new session of the General Assembly that begins next week. Coffey has served on the convention center board, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Springfield several years ago.
Morton couple celebrates 75 years together
George and Elizabeth (Ann) Oglesby celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2022, with a cake and coffee reception in Morton. The celebration was held at Brandon Wood Retirement Center with over 30 fellow residents in attendance. Health issues over the past few years have been a challenge, but...
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
Macon County Animal Shelter in dire need of adopters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is nearing maximum capacity. With around 70 dogs and 100 cats, the shelter is urging residents to consider adoption. As the only "open admissions" facility in Macon County, MCACC does not turn animals away based on health,...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Decatur man seeks life-changing kidney transplant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Timothy Shelley is a man of smiles and giving back. By the looks you wouldn't think he hopes to see his 35th birthday next September. Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age, his health took a serious turn at age 29. Alarming high blood pressure which soon was determined to be linked to kidney function.
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Quieter and colder weather expected across Central Illinois following Tuesday's storms
(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week. Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s. This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of...
Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire
Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
