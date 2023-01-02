Read full article on original website
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
Proposed SunRail link would connect Universal and I-Drive district to Orlando International Airport
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A proposed extension of Central Florida's commuter rail service, SunRail, that would ultimately link the Orange County Convention Center, the International Drive tourism district, and the Orlando International Airport to SunRail's existing line is gaining momentum. The existing SunRail line runs north and south, from DeBary...
Hurricane hunters fly missions to California to study atmospheric river amid powerful storm
LOS ANGELES - An atmospheric river, which has unleashed heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and howling winds across California, is keeping hurricane hunter aircraft busy on the West Coast. "The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has forward deployed for Atmospheric Rivers missions operations and are stationed at Mather Air...
Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ moves ashore in California blasting life-threatening rain, flooding
SAN FRANCISCO - A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone is drenching California again Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
Eaglet hatches in Southwest Florida nest; second egg shows signs another is on the way
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - One of Harriet and M15's eggs has hatched and a pip in the second means another is on the way this week. A tiny crack was spotted on one of the two eggs Tuesday morning. By Wednesday evening, the first eaglet emerged. Millions have once...
The Dolly Llama dessert shop serves up bubble waffles and ice cream at its first Orlando-area location
A new shop in Winter Garden features Insta-worthy desserts you'll definitely want to add to your foodie bucket list! The Dolly Llama had lines out the door in Los Angeles and will now open this weekend in Central Florida, serving up specialty bubble waffles and ice cream!
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Woman struck in face by stray bullet at Florida home during New Year's Eve gathering
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly struck a woman in the face with a bullet in a Florida subdivision on New Year's Eve. Officers said they received information that a woman was struck on the face by an unknown metal object while attending a New Year's Eve party in the Crystal Ridge Subdivision in Lake Mary.
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls onto home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
The Wheel at ICON Park: Drone video shows riders being rescued after attraction loses power
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue released drone video on Tuesday showing the dramatic rescue of dozens of people after The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power on New Year's Eve, trapping riders inside the pod vehicles. In the footage, first responders are seen climbing up the...
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
Daytona Beach hookah bars forced to close earlier because of crime concerns
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has set new rules for how late hookah bars can stay open. Some argue it will help cut out crime, but business owners say they might have to close completely. The businesses will have to close at midnight, or 2 a.m....
DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'
Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end.
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
Mount Dora police: Person of interest in 'ruthless' murder of Florida couple in custody
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A woman has been taken into custody as a person of interest in the murders of a Florida husband and wife at a senior living community over New Year's weekend, police announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said...
Orange County deputies: Woman found dead on Pointe Vista Circle
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in her 20s was found dead during a well-being check Thursday in Orange County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found her body in the area of Pointe Vista Circle around 9 a.m. after a family member asked law enforcement to check on her. It's...
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville
The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
Press conference: Newborn surrendered at Florida's first -- and only -- Safe Haven Baby Box
A newborn baby was recently surrendered in Florida using a Safe Have Baby Box -- a secure box that immediately alerts 911 that an infant has been placed inside. It is the only baby box in Florida and the first time it has been used. It's located at the Ocala Fire Rescue's Station #1. Under Florida law, a baby can be surrendered within a week of being born to a hospital emergency room, fire station, or emergency medical service station.
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
