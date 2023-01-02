ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
fox35orlando.com

Proposed SunRail link would connect Universal and I-Drive district to Orlando International Airport

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A proposed extension of Central Florida's commuter rail service, SunRail, that would ultimately link the Orange County Convention Center, the International Drive tourism district, and the Orlando International Airport to SunRail's existing line is gaining momentum. The existing SunRail line runs north and south, from DeBary...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane hunters fly missions to California to study atmospheric river amid powerful storm

LOS ANGELES - An atmospheric river, which has unleashed heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and howling winds across California, is keeping hurricane hunter aircraft busy on the West Coast. "The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has forward deployed for Atmospheric Rivers missions operations and are stationed at Mather Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ moves ashore in California blasting life-threatening rain, flooding

SAN FRANCISCO - A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone is drenching California again Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County deputies: Woman found dead on Pointe Vista Circle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in her 20s was found dead during a well-being check Thursday in Orange County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found her body in the area of Pointe Vista Circle around 9 a.m. after a family member asked law enforcement to check on her. It's...
fox35orlando.com

Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Press conference: Newborn surrendered at Florida's first -- and only -- Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn baby was recently surrendered in Florida using a Safe Have Baby Box -- a secure box that immediately alerts 911 that an infant has been placed inside. It is the only baby box in Florida and the first time it has been used. It's located at the Ocala Fire Rescue's Station #1. Under Florida law, a baby can be surrendered within a week of being born to a hospital emergency room, fire station, or emergency medical service station.
FLORIDA STATE

