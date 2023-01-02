Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
What Does the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line’s Trip to Alaska Cost?
U.S. News and World Report Travel ranks Viking Ocean Cruises as the country's No. 1 luxury cruise line, and if you dream of touring Alaska in style, you can explore America's last frontier like...
I work on a cruise ship and here’s what it’s like at Christmas – we prep months in advance and have our own Xmas dinners
A CRUISE ship director has revealed what it is really like celebrating Christmas onboard. Jamie Petts is the hotel director for the MSC Virtuosa – a 19-deck cruise ship - and has spent 18 Christmases away from his own family to entertain others at sea instead. Rather than spending...
CNBC
Top 10 most popular beach destinations in the world, according to TikTok
If you're planning a vacation, you might want to consider starting your search on TikTok. The social app has become one of the first places people turn to for restaurant reviews and travel destinations — including some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. A recent study by...
wanderwisdom.com
Visiting the Beautiful Amalfi Coast
Just mention the Amalfi Coast and it immediately brings to mind images of this stunningly beautiful coastal region of Italy. Located on the Sorrentine Peninsula in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, the Amalfi Coast stretches for some fifty miles from colorful Positano to its eastern hub in Salerno. Along the way you will encounter some of the most beautiful coastal scenery in the world.
Seychelles' Bird Island
The Seychelles’ bird island is an amazing place to visit. It has a variety of birds on it and offers amazing views of the ocean. Bird Island is a small, isolated isle located on the outer rim of the Mascarene Plateau, an extraordinary uplift of mid-ocean shallow water that covers an area larger than Portugal. The plateau begins at Bird Island and continues south for 2,000km. In the other direction, north of Bird Island, the Indian Ocean is deep and wide.
Cleveland Jewish News
Royal Caribbean introduces more ways to see best of Caribbean in 2024-25
Year-round and summer cruises across nine ships and 20 destinations make for a lineup of adventures in the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean. On the heels of winning “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the 20th year in a row*, Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-25 yearlong and summer Caribbean cruises that will set the stage for the best family vacations with more adventure of all kinds – and less compromise – for every type of adventurer and all ages. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean.
mansionglobal.com
An Urban Palace in Mallorca, Spain, Lists for €10.7 Million
An urban palace on the Balearic Island of Mallorca has hit the market for €10.7 million (US$11.4 million). Located in the Son Armadams district of Palma, the capital of the Spanish island, the residence offers “spectacular sea views, the harbor of Palma, as well as the Bellver Castle,” according to the listing with Claire Le Gal of Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty.
Snorkeling the 'Clearest Water in Iceland' Looks Like a Dream Come True
You can even drink the water here!
places.travel
A Winter Weekend Getaway: From Niagara Falls to Wine Country
Niagara Falls provides a majestic and magical backdrop that any traveler is lucky to experience in the summer. As winter descends on the area, it becomes a snowy paradise that even fewer people have the privilege of seeing. Crowds seemingly disappear overnight, leaving those who visit with the best views,...
thebrag.com
A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali
A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...
a-z-animals.com
See Inside South America’s Most Luxurious Train, The “Andean Explorer”
See Inside South America's Most Luxurious Train, The "Andean Explorer" If you’re looking for the greatest train journey, this is it! With its unrivaled scenic views, Belmond’s Andean Explorer should rank at the top of your travel bucket list, not just your railroad trip list. In this video,...
thediscoveriesof.com
The Story Behind Mauritius’ Stunning Underwater Waterfall
Planning a visit to Mauritius? The island’s magical underwater waterfall should be the first stop on your itinerary. Mauritius is a slice of heaven I’ll always want to return to (and, full disclosure, I quite literally just got back from a trip). This peaceful island nation showcases the...
