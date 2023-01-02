ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALEA announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm.  The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect...
Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate

Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama

A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
Man disguised as gas worker reports gas leak, then robs Mississippi store and shoots store clerk, sheriff reports

Mississippi officials are warning business owners to report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers after an armed robbery of a Dollar General. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a Black male disguised as a gas worker entered a Dollar General on Pocahintas Road...
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber

Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
New Year marks end of Alabama law requiring concealed carry gun permits

A change in Alabama law that was a decade in the making starts today: No permit is required to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a vehicle. The Legislature passed a bill to repeal the permit requirement in March and it takes effect with the start of the new year. The bill had previously failed year after year, partly because of opposition from the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates

The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
