ALEA announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm. The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect...
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
alreporter.com
Five involved in inmate-on-inmate assaults at St. Clair Correctional Facility
At least five individuals were the victims or involved in a rash of inmate-on-inmate assaults over a two-day period early this week at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, with at least two being transported to an area hospital for treatment and assessment of injuries. Multiple sources within the state prison...
Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports
The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports.
wvtm13.com
Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate
Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
WPMI
The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
altoday.com
Steve Marshall announces that the Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Kennetha Lee Anderson, age 46, of Tuscaloosa County. Anderson was convicted in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, for the murder of Quintin Benson. “Mr. Anderson wrongly took...
Alabama high school student found with gun on campus Thursday, school officials say
An Alabama student allegedly was found with a gun on a high school campus Thursday, school officials said. Lee High School officials said a student was found to have a gun on school grounds early Thursday. Administrators said the gun was confiscated quickly and the student will face disciplinary consequences...
Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama
A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
WAAY-TV
As permit-less conceal carry becomes law, North Alabama has a mixed reaction
As of January 1st, Alabamians can now conceal carry a gun without having to get a permit. Alabama joins 24 others states that have a similar law in place. The new law has split some people up in North Alabama on differing sides of opinion. Dewey Weaver, a gun store...
Man disguised as gas worker reports gas leak, then robs Mississippi store and shoots store clerk, sheriff reports
Mississippi officials are warning business owners to report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers after an armed robbery of a Dollar General. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a Black male disguised as a gas worker entered a Dollar General on Pocahintas Road...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber
Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
New Year marks end of Alabama law requiring concealed carry gun permits
A change in Alabama law that was a decade in the making starts today: No permit is required to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a vehicle. The Legislature passed a bill to repeal the permit requirement in March and it takes effect with the start of the new year. The bill had previously failed year after year, partly because of opposition from the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
