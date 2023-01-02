Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One of California’s Best-Kept Secrets Is an Outdoors Haven
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.“Here we are,” said Matthew Guthrie, hopping out of his SUV. Guthrie is a guide from Headwaters Adventure Company, an outfitter for all things paddling in Redding, California. We pulled kayaks off the roof as his friendly boxer, Milo, bounces out of his bed in the backseat.We’re at Keswick Reservoir boat ramp along the Sacramento River Rail Trail. The water is choppy at points, but pleasant, and the sun is casting an end of day gold on the hills around me. No one else is...
This Wacky Little Restaurant in Northern California is an Amazing Dining Experience
There are some pretty tremendous restaurants in northern Cali. From eclectic cafes to long-standing burger joints that have been around since the 1950s, but this none are quite as unique or wacky as this little restaurant you'll find in the town of Shasta Lake. Keep reading to learn more.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Sean Feucht ‘SUPERSPREADER’ Film Pushes Misinformation, Spotlights Redding and Bethel Church
Sean Feucht’s documentary film, “SUPERSPREADER: THE RISE OF #LETUSWORHSIP” has been shown in 235 theaters across the United States since it debuted last September. This month, it will be shown in New Zealand and Australia, and plans are underway for it to be viewed in Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The film, which was just released on DVD and online, has grossed $399,000 in box office revenue.
actionnewsnow.com
Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
YAHOO!
California storms: Lake Shasta 34% full could see water level rise way up
While all the rain that fell in December helped raise the level of a parched-looking Lake Shasta, the series of winter storms failed to generate the massive inflows of water into the state’s largest reservoir. That’s expected to change over the next 10 days as a series of wet...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Big impacts from major winter storms ahead
Grab your umbrella, pack your tire chains for mountain travel, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and make plans to stay indoors for later today if you're able to before you head out the door Wednesday. A strong winter storm is barreling towards northern California from the eastern Pacific Wednesday morning and it will bring major impacts to our region starting today and lasting through at least early Friday. Flood Watches are going into effect in the valley, foothills, and our mountain zones early today, and Flash Flood Watches are going into effect in the mid valley, Sierra, and areas west of the valley. Flood Watch will stay in effect through 4am Friday in the valley, foothills, Sierra, and Trinity County. Flash Flood Watch will stay in effect in the mid valley, northern Sierra and areas west of the valley through 7am Thursday. Mudslides and debris flows will be very possible in areas around our more recent burn scars. Winter Storm Warnings are also going into effect today. Trinity County will have that warning in effect from 4am through 4pm Wednesday, Shasta County will be under that warning from 7am through 10pm Wednesday, and the northern Sierra will be under that Warning from 7am Wednesday through 4am Friday. 2 to 4 feet of snow will be possible in the Sierra through Friday afternoon, 2 to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains through Friday evening, and we could be looking at up to a foot and a half of snow in Trinity County through Friday evening. High Wind Warnings will go into effect in the valley and Modoc County at 10am Wednesday, and last through 4pm Thursday. Valley areas will have winds out of the southeast to 40mph and gusts up to 70mph possible from late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Modoc County will have wind gusts up to around 60mph out of the south during that time. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Trinity County from 7am Wednesday through 10am Thursday due to projected sustained winds up to 35mph out of the southeast and gusts up to 60mph. Cloudy skies have covered northern California overnight, and some modest rain and snow showers have tracked through the foothills and Sierra ahead of the main band of moisture tracking through the Coastal Range to start the day. A band of moderate to heavy rain and snow will track through the valley starting between 6am to 7am, and we'll have widespread heavy rain in our lower elevations possible by 10am. Snow levels are projected to hover between 4000' to 4500'. The heaviest rain, snow, and strongest winds are expected from mid afternoon through early Thursday morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to mid 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, low 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and 30's to mid 40's in our higher elevations today.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County readies for potent atmospheric river
REDDING, Calif. — After a very wet finish to 2022, the Northstate faces what is likely the strongest storm of the season thus far, arriving Wednesday and lasting into Thursday. Although Shasta County navigated last week's storm systems with minimal flooding, the higher forecast rain totals and relatively high...
actionnewsnow.com
Downed trees knock out power to thousands in Butte, Tehama, Shasta and Glenn Counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:19 P.M. UPDATE - Trees were knocked down overnight across Butte, Shasta, Tehama and Glenn Counties, knocking out power to thousands of customers. In Palermo a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking several roads overnight in Paradise...
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:31 p.m.] Snow Falling on Mountain Roads
Snow has begun to stick on mountain passes. Chain control is in effect near Mad River on Hwy 36. The National Weather service is predicting snow above 3000 feet with possible accumulations of four to six inches across multiple areas after 10 a.m. and before 10 p.m.: “Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized in Redding structure fire, roads reopen
REDDING, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a structure fire in downtown Redding early Thursday morning, which shut down portions of Shasta Street. At about 8 a.m., crews began removing roadblocks and reopened the street. The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. at the corner of Oregon and...
krcrtv.com
Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
New Year Begins as Gateway Crusaders Mull Over Superintendent Pick and America Falls Apart
Happy new year, ladies, gentlemen and assorted and sundry genders! It’s 2023 and the American way of life as we’ve known it is on the wane. It doesn’t have a darned thing to do with which pronouns you use, the alleged teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools or the false claim the United States was founded as a Christian nation.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
kymkemp.com
CHP Release Information on Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Collision in Hayfork
On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1845 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on SR-3 at/near Brady Road in Hayfork. Prior to CHP arrival, the pedestrian was already transported from the scene via Trinity County Life Support Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for suspected major injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Boil water notice issued in portion of Corning
CORNING, Calif. - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Corning due to a recent loss in pressure within the system, the City of Corning Recreation Department said. The loss in pressure happened on Wednesday and has caused officials to advise people living in an isolated area...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta County Attorney to Leave Counsel Position. Advice for Next Counselor? ‘Listen and Learn’
Add attorney Rubin E. Cruse Jr.’s name to the growing list of key Shasta County leaders, administrators and department heads who’ve left their county positions, or who will be leaving soon, for one reason or another. On Dec. 20, 2022, Cruse gave notice to the Shasta County Board...
actionnewsnow.com
Boil water notice for Shasta County Service Area #3
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:40 P.M. UPDATE - County Officials at the Department of Public Works issued a boil water notice due to County Service Area #3 at Castella being out of water. In conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and the Division of Drinking Water, county officials...
Comments / 1