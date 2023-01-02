Grab your umbrella, pack your tire chains for mountain travel, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and make plans to stay indoors for later today if you're able to before you head out the door Wednesday. A strong winter storm is barreling towards northern California from the eastern Pacific Wednesday morning and it will bring major impacts to our region starting today and lasting through at least early Friday. Flood Watches are going into effect in the valley, foothills, and our mountain zones early today, and Flash Flood Watches are going into effect in the mid valley, Sierra, and areas west of the valley. Flood Watch will stay in effect through 4am Friday in the valley, foothills, Sierra, and Trinity County. Flash Flood Watch will stay in effect in the mid valley, northern Sierra and areas west of the valley through 7am Thursday. Mudslides and debris flows will be very possible in areas around our more recent burn scars. Winter Storm Warnings are also going into effect today. Trinity County will have that warning in effect from 4am through 4pm Wednesday, Shasta County will be under that warning from 7am through 10pm Wednesday, and the northern Sierra will be under that Warning from 7am Wednesday through 4am Friday. 2 to 4 feet of snow will be possible in the Sierra through Friday afternoon, 2 to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains through Friday evening, and we could be looking at up to a foot and a half of snow in Trinity County through Friday evening. High Wind Warnings will go into effect in the valley and Modoc County at 10am Wednesday, and last through 4pm Thursday. Valley areas will have winds out of the southeast to 40mph and gusts up to 70mph possible from late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Modoc County will have wind gusts up to around 60mph out of the south during that time. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Trinity County from 7am Wednesday through 10am Thursday due to projected sustained winds up to 35mph out of the southeast and gusts up to 60mph. Cloudy skies have covered northern California overnight, and some modest rain and snow showers have tracked through the foothills and Sierra ahead of the main band of moisture tracking through the Coastal Range to start the day. A band of moderate to heavy rain and snow will track through the valley starting between 6am to 7am, and we'll have widespread heavy rain in our lower elevations possible by 10am. Snow levels are projected to hover between 4000' to 4500'. The heaviest rain, snow, and strongest winds are expected from mid afternoon through early Thursday morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to mid 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, low 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and 30's to mid 40's in our higher elevations today.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO