Steamboat Springs, CO

Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident

PARK CITY — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning, Jan. 2 following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 identified him as 29-year-old Christian Helger, a resident of Millcreek. Around 10:45 a.m.,...
PARK CITY, UT
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'

COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
COLORADO STATE
