Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
VIDEO: Rare moment as 5 mountain lions captured on camera in Colorado
Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display. A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home. It's rare to see this...
Summit Daily News
Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident
PARK CITY — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning, Jan. 2 following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 identified him as 29-year-old Christian Helger, a resident of Millcreek. Around 10:45 a.m.,...
Son of University of Northern Colorado president dies in avalanche
The son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died in an avalanche on Saturday while skiing with his father, who survived the avalanche without serious injury despite being buried. In a statement, the president’s chief of staff, Jennifer Almquist, confirmed Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick, were caught...
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
Breckenridge snowshoer has close call with avalanche
A snowshoer in Breckenridge is thankful to be alive after he said an avalanche was triggered and tumbled his way on Red Mountain.
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
9News
Church pays off over $1 million in medical debt for Coloradans
The church says approximately half of the retired debt was held by families in Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties. The rest was for families elsewhere in Colorado.
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
Portion of eastbound I-70 reopened following safety concerns
Eastbound Interstate 70 between CO 9 and Silverthorne is back open after it was closed due to safety concerns, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
